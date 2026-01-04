Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

Ron.C
5d

America is now truly Bizzaroland. To forcibly extract the sitting president and his wife , incarcerate them in a US jail and claim that they will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law when Trump and the rest of the Zionist loving, drug cartel pedos in CON gress and the C.I.A wreak havoc around the globe unfettered is without doubt the lowest point I have witnessed in all my 72+ years here. I have said it over and over that I now am compelled every day I wake up to root against the Godforsaken country I live in. We are definitely self imploding with no hope of righting our sinking ship.

Sera
5dEdited

You got everything just about right, except you stopped, as you must, before the endgame.

I particularly agree with your observation that Trump is copying the Israelis in style and tactics. But here we have to face three facts, and if I’m right, the endgame will bear this out.

The Israelis are cowards. They’re good at dropping 2000 lb. bombs on children, but they’ve never really had to face a well trained and equipped army. And if you remember the pager terror attacks, there’s little more that needs to be said.

They’re also bullies. They sneak around and assassinate under cover of night, and use ruthlessness, indifference to life, and brute force, in place of real strategy, or courage.

And finally, as we see in Lebanon, Libya, Gaza, etc. they’re good at breaking things…not much good at doing anything useful with them afterwards. Spying, killing, and destroying…let’s see how well Trump can imitate these signature skills in the weeks to come. He’s never really had an original thought, except that of his superiority over people better than him.

