1) What are the concrete objectives behind these US strikes? Is this primarily a regime-change operation, an attempt to assert control over Venezuela’s natural resources, or a combination of both?

My Thoughts: It has to be a combination of both, but that seems almost too simplistic. Trump and the people around him seek control over energy and some concept of support for the dollar in the next decade, and they want a major operational position in South America.

2) Why was the operation conducted at night? What operational, psychological, or political considerations typically influence the decision to strike after dark in a major urban center?

My Thoughts: It is likely, if the CIA had been tracking Maduro and his wife’s location, this was presented to Trump as a snatch and grab special operation, and also the cover of darkness would ensure Americans woke up to a fait accompli. If it had not been successful, it could have been presented as another murky CIA attack there reported and clarified days later. This is about hiding what the administration is doing from Congress and the American people as much as anyone else.

3) It was reported that a US strike was originally planned for Christmas but delayed due to weather conditions. How should the timing of the eventual attack be interpreted in terms of strategic signaling, political messaging, and escalation management?

My Thoughts: To conduct an attack a heavily Christian country – especially one where this is no war much less a declared war -- on Christmas is reprehensible and atrocious. Trump did this and killed Nigerian Christians and Muslims in Nigeria on Christmas Day only last week, to very little domestic outcry. This was an attack of choice, and is clearly a sign that Trump is so entranced with Israeli style and tactics he is alienating most of his own voter base and most of the country. Israel on the other hand commonly attacks Christians and Muslims on Christmas and other religious holidays. The presumed “new leader” the US (Machado) is already on record as a maximal fan of Israel, and thus, this “new” source of US energy benefits Israel and expands both US and Israeli influence simultaneously.

4) The Washington Post reported in December that Senator Marco Rubio had been pushing for a tougher US approach toward the Maduro government. How plausible is it that internal US political pressure played a role in this escalation, and what political benefits could figures like Rubio gain if the operation is framed as a success

My Thoughts: Rubio’s main focus is truly Cuba, and getting to Cuba through some kind of control over Caracas and her energy flows and decisions is in fact a workable strategy, albeit immoral unnecessary and criminal. Beyond this, the US now will control global oil prices and countries that require imported oil, not OPEC or major middle eastern oil producers. Again, this act is part of a global plan for US dominance, and it fits with the next phase of US-China competition.

5) Donald Trump has claimed that Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured following US strikes. How credible is such a claim in the absence of independent confirmation, and what would be the immediate legal and geopolitical implications if it were true?

My Thoughts: It appears to be true, and if so this was an illegal and unwarranted act that is no Constitutionally sanctioned, and not Congressionally sanctioned. It implies as well that Trump has been lying to the US Congress, and is engaging in acts of war unilaterally. That’s not exactly new in his or previous administrations. Geopolitically, it means that Trump has in less than a year taken the United States into hot war in two hemispheres at the same time, with a military that is all CIA and special ops and no logistics. If his tool of choice is not a deep and powerful army, navy and air force, but the more cosmetic and unsustainable versions the US does have, the next step from these kinds of illegal attacks and decapitation strikes becomes simply nuclear. This means that the world must tolerate US extreme policies, and illegality and audacious theft of national resources, or else face rapid and unthinkable escalation.

The war is as financial as anything else. The weapons in this new world war that Trump apparently wishes to “get over with” in his remaining three years will be far beyond military contacts. No major economy on the world and no leaders of any country in the world is safe dealing with the US, and likely will immediately reshape their international and domestic priorities so as to be independent of it.

Trust is broken, and while I would like to warn Greenland, it looks like the enthusiastic Kallas and others in the EU will just require Denmark to hand it over. Trump is reshaping the planet, but he does so in a way that is not only violent, but tone deaf and ultimately unworkable in helping the United States prosper.

Afterthought: I just looked at Benediktov’s article, about this if it goes south (a new Vietnam of entanglement and loss for the US) it can be blamed on Rubio who Trump dislikes. Trump actually wants I believe higher oil prices now, to prop up the dollar and to “make money” selling US oil. His blockade and seizure actions prior to this snatch and grab are consistent with this. Civil war and collapse in Venezuela works for his as well — and again, right out of the Israeli playbook, a western hemisphere Libya or Syria scenario.