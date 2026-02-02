Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sera's avatar
Sera
3dEdited

I don’t understand much of the analysis given here in numbers. But I understand the emotional underpinnings of Empire. All Empires are houses of cards, which is another name for a stacked deck. When, inevitably, they collapse, they’re exposed, and reduced to their essence. Britain is the best example. But Britain’s essence is a millennium of culture and history, and shows at least what they once were. 1066, Shakespeare, Newton, and a foundation in literature unsurpassed by any country of any size, (much of it Irish, but that’s a separate set of crimes).

America’s house of cards was built with tricks and brute force only. It was built on credit, and promises and lies. A deck of Jokers. America has hollowed out its institutions, its culture, and its history, laying bare the squalid truth: America, to borrow Obama’s put down of Russia, is little more than a gas station with H-Bombs. Its only real treasure was its constitution and its people, and their faith in the righteousness at their core. That essence is being soiled and trampled by more lies, more crimes, with nowhere to hide.

Our truth tellers, like the author of this article, our journalists, and our artists, are mocked and marginalized. Now they’re being jailed as well. And what will be America’s legacy? The Big Mac, The Johnny Carson Show, and a President who -literally-gives the finger to the people who elected him, and justifies the murder of good citizens whom he calls ‘domestic terrorists’.

People of my generation celebrated our victory over the war machine and ended the Vietnam War with activism and faith. It seems our celebration was a bit premature.

Reply
Share
Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
3d

We are rapidly heading towards the finally of the fourth turning and there are too many holes in the dyke for the too few fingers to hold back the inevitable. Nothing ,and the reasons are innumerable , point to this conclusion more than the now exposed pedophile in chief President of our nation who is seemingly oblivious to the crimes that most of us knew would be exposed. We have been subjected ,over and over again to lie after lie after lie that only the brain dead or mind controlled could ever believe and now it is all being heaped upon the larger pile of crockery this country has amassed . As the great George Carlin once famously stated "It's all bullshit folks and it's bad for ya!"

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Kwiatkowski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture