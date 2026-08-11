Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

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Sarah White's avatar
Sarah White
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Thanks again for expressing in a plain and impactful way the elements of U.S. frailty and betrayal and the most logical remedy to counter it and quite possibly survive. Your manner of writing, insights and wry, calm summations are wonderful. Stay well and alert - like minded folks are grateful for you.

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