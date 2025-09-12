Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

Sera
5d

“…even more likely since 1948.”

Israel was not a terrorist state before 1948, not because they weren’t terrorist, only because they weren’t yet a state. My parents met in Palestine in 1946 and lived through the next few years of colonialism. I was therefore aware since I was a child, that Israelis’ predilection to think of themselves as special is a terrifying pretext for their special forms of terrorism, racism and arrogance.

In fifty or a hundred years people will be saying things like this::

“Well, he’s just another Netanyahu!”

“Oh, don’t exaggerate.”

arthurdecco
5d

I can't tell you enough how much I respect you for your focus and intelligence, Col. Kwiatkowski. You're one smart human...and you know what empathy is. That's your best part.

© 2025 Karen Kwiatkowski
