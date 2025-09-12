Israel’s Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter is confident that “they” will get over Israel’s lawlessness in pursuit of greater Israel. Leiter, Netanyahu, the Knesset, and most Israelis and most in DC believe Israel is in the process of “creating” a far better Arab world than the one “built” by previous European colonials.

In this era of political assassinations on every corner of the planet, Israel – with US advance knowledge, consent, and coordination – attacked with 15 American-made fighter jets a house where the Hamas leadership was meeting in Doha on September 9th, convened there at the request of the US to deliver an overdue ceasefire in Gaza. Not all of the Hamas negotiating team was killed in this strike, and Leiter stated, speaking to Fox News, “We’ll get them next time.”

US Ambassador to Turkey, Envoy to Syria and Trump messenger to Beirut Tom Barrack told the “animalistic” Arab media in Lebanon, and the rest of the world, on May 25th, 2025, that Sykes-Picot is dead, saying:

A century ago, the West imposed maps, mandates, penciled borders, and foreign rule. Sykes-Picot divided Syria and the broader region for imperial gain—not peace. That mistake cost generations. We will not make it again. The era of Western interference is over. The future belongs to regional solutions, but partnerships, and a diplomacy grounded in respect.

Barrack was celebrating the collapse and dissolution of Syria, newly presidented by a former ISIS commander, with a $10 million bounty on his head hurriedly removed by the White House. US lawlessness has also been on display with regards to Israel as a nuclear power and terrorist state since at least June 8th 1967, and likely since 1963, and even more likely since 1948. In blindly supporting the lawlessness of the founding and the existence of modern Israel, a political Zionist European-style state colonized on top of Palestine, the US government has dug a political and reputational hole six feet deep and shaped like a coffin.

Washington cannot recognize Israel’s undisclosed and un-inspected nuclear weapons – to do so would require that US military sales be ended immediately. Congressional legislation requires such standards in weapons sales. The existing and long-standing lack of political and human rights safeguards in Israel, and the use of US weapons in illegal military attacks and extrajudicial assassinations around the world, would deprive Israel of US military assistance, as the law provides.

Barrack isn’t the only American who believes we need a new approach in the Middle East. Josh Paul, State Department whistleblower and founder of A New Policy, advocates that our foreign policy and relations with countries in the Middle East, including Israel, be based on actual American interests and American values, and comply with American and international law.

Tom Barrack, the vile and servile Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, much of Congress, and the Trump White House do not agree with the legit America First message of Paul’s organization. They reject the substantial American First and American Values message of other voices in US policy including the Eisenhower Media Group and a significant minority in both parties in the US Congress.

As an appeasement, they now say the US no longer wishes to interfere on behalf of the US Empire and wants to see regional solutions, even as the US government/deep state puts its heavy hand politically, economically and militarily on the scale for Israel.

This heavy hand includes lying for Israel, spying for Israel, running political interference for Israel, assisting and sustaining the genocide in Gaza, and the giving our blessing to the forced removal of Palestinians from both Gaza and the West Bank. Not a single one of these activities is compliant with US law, nor international law, American First or American values. Instead, to paraphrase Ambassador Barrack, is is animalistic, inhuman, and anti-human. The US government has become utterly indistinguishable from Netanyahu’s reign of terror in West Jerusalem and beyond.

America has been held hostage by the post-1947 National Security Act, and the establishment of a Department of Defense and CIA Covert Operations, both with unlimited missions and obscure budgets. Our government offers us not peace, but a warped economic incentivism for war, where the end of one intervention impacts a valuable MICIMATT income stream and therefore must be replaced, or else the US economy, dominated by MICIMATT sectors, suffers.

It is not uncommon to see really bad ideas, as well as marginally bad ideas, become government policy. The ongoing collapse of many European countries is the result of false charity, false environmentalism, and false security concepts elevated to policy decades ago, and the results have been entirely predictable: unaffordable and unavailable energy and food, excessive government debt, a passion for war, erasure of freedom. The rise of the stupid must also be mentioned, as the recent statements by close allies, EU Foreign Policy and Security Affairs Chief Kaja Kallas and NATO General Secretary Mark Rutte illustrate.

What makes America different, and the reason Trump was elected twice, if not three times, is Americans are optimists. We – in a nod to the founders – think we can do it better, fix the flaws of totalitarian and sociopathic tendencies in our politicos, fight state abuse and theft of our creativity and productivity, and resist state and corporate propaganda. Trump tapped into this optimism, and it was certainly a cool trick. Elon Musk, however, is right: “the government is unfixable.”

It would be nice if Trump’s White House and the US Congress were really interested in cutting nine million Israelis and 450 million Arabs loose, and letting the Middle Eastern residents and neighbors sort it out. As it stands, we manipulate and fund all sides, profiting from arms sales to Israel’s enemies and subsidizing every aspect of Israeli life and defense for Israel.

The newly renamed Department of War might better be called the Department of War Spending, because it isn’t war we want, and since the DoD’s inception, it isn’t war we’ve ever won. Instead we are caught in a money trap, stuck in a cult of false security, fake diplomacy, and AI-assisted dissent suppression around the world.

Lawlessness defines all states, notwithstanding pretty flags and detailed constitutions. That gang, those pirates and thieves writ large described throughout the centuries by St Augustine, Etienne De La Boetie, and Murray Rothbard is what we have to work with. Ambassador Leiter trusts that, as De La Boetie observed, the people can be counted on to acquiesce, to serve the state, and in effect, get over its lawlessness, immorality and crimes.

The clip of an interview of Charlie Kirk, a frequent guest on Patrick Bet David’s podcast, was linked above, sharing Kirks’ thoughts about the events of October 7th (Israel’s 9-11). Kirk tirelessly and successfully advocated for youth to become involved in constitutional government, to start living as if Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton were right about our God-given liberties, and Senator Tim Kaine dead wrong. In a world where authenticity is already a rare treasure, an assassin’s attempt to make it even more rare is both contemptible, and counterproductive.

Charlie advised young people, and all people, to be courageous. Etienne De La Boetie would certainly agree, calling our human tendency to consent to tyranny cowardice, even worse than cowardice. Ambassador Leiter and our own government in Washington are counting on that cowardice, at home, and around the world. Bold men and women, and hopeful men and women, might instead consider a powerful alternative to cowardice, and take Charlie’s and Etienne’s advice: “Resolve to serve [the tyrant] no more!”