Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brigitte de Roch's avatar
Brigitte de Roch
Sep 1

Since I cannot find your email address I am posting here.

You mentioned with Judge Nap that Obama drove the war in Ukraine. However, have you seen this published info: https://theyflyblog.com/2023/08/real-origin-of-ukraine-war-democrats-and-clintons/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Karen Kwiatkowski and others
Robert Italia's avatar
Robert Italia
Jun 19

"The Cult of Self-Destruction" it is--for a long time, easy to spot. We're 1945 Germany, Thelma & Louise already over the cliff, but in the exhilarating "woo-hoo!" stage before the crash. Good luck reversing that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Kwiatkowski
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture