Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

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musicbob's avatar
musicbob
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This easily may be one of the most, if not THE most, powerful articles I have ever read… And this will be forwarded out to my own personal email list of about 45 or so friends/acquaintances/family.

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Ed's avatar
Ed
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For the last thirty plus years, America has been more or less in a state of constant war.

Take a look at those who have ruled us during this period in American history....

We have had two silver tongued grifters (Clinton and Obama), an ignorant dimwit (G.W. Bush), a dementia ravaged has-been (Biden), and now a narcissist megalomaniac, who is also showing definite signs of creeping dementia.

Contrast this group with our FIRST five presidents (Washington, J Adams, Jefferson, Madison, Monroe). I don't expect America to return to this quality of leadership ever again.

Standby for Gorgeous Gavin or Little Marco in 2029!

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