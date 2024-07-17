The attempted assassination of Donald Trump on July 13 has reminded the world of the language of existential fear the American left has been piling on Trump, and Trump supporters, for eight years. Trump derangement syndrome has been pushed and promoted by government media, and by elected and appointed government employees, like Biden himself. The Establishment’s hatred and fear of Trump has been unequivocal.

Well wishes to Trump from Biden and his allies ring hollow. Why would they be happy that a man they believe to be an America-ending Hitler survived what seemed to be a Secret Service facilitated shot that would have made all their hopes come true? They are not.

But they were not happy before July 13th either. The deep state has been unhappy for a long time, long before the election of Trump in 2016, and it’s time to look more closely at the entrenched, bloated, warmongering, indebted, and roundly despised “deep state.” This permanent government –with national and international agenda setters who favor their own enrichment, their own impunity, and their own control and exercise of the so-called Rules-Based Order – Is. Not. Happy.

Strangely enough, the deep state should be very happy. Wealth transfer to ruling classes and those they favor, evolution of a surveillance and militarized state, rampant division and atomization of Americans, automated collection of the daily tax harvest across the economy, an obliging Federal Reserve – all of this is apace and accelerating. The deep state has grown logarithmically, and seems to be more powerful than ever before.

One reason for its unhappiness is us. From the perspective of our permanent rulers, “we the people” are becoming tiresome. The same technologies that enable totalitarianism also enable and protect liberty, freedom, privacy, free speech and innovation. Communications that help the state shape and divide the population can also unify, build community, and enrich people far beyond government mandates, guidelines, and control. Real learning is today is no longer issued and controlled by authoritarian structures. What our children learn through state schooling, including at the university level, isn’t much, and it isn’t what we think. Importantly, it also isn’t what the state thinks they’re learning – students and teachers alike see the incompetence and the authoritarianism, and the injustice of the state directly, and learn to leverage, ignore, counter and disobey – even as anything any of them really want to know is a click or two away. This was not the deep state’s expectation, not at all.

Nothing is turning out for our controllers like they planned, and the permanent government is looking like it won’t be as permanent as they thought. There is a lot of us, very few of them. We the people are stronger than Washington, and this fundamental fact is finally dawning on DC.

Etienne de la Boetie made it clear, centuries before the internet and smart phones. There simply aren’t enough of our “rulers” to get the rest of us to do anything, without our consent, our submissive willingness to go along, to obey, to play a prescribed role.

Leading by example hasn’t worked out for our political controllers either. Our government, bureaucrats at every level, even the military and the Secret Service, have been weakened – and made more stupid – by paranoid authoritarianism, cloistered ahistorical leftism and equity hiring. Inclusivity has infected the literal oval office – with the Biden campaign defended and lied about while the deep state figures out “next steps.”

Trump has become an accessible voice and icon for the massive population of Americans who have become skeptical about the deep state status quo. Explaining the Trump movement as a limited hangout, some sort of release valve to ensure Americans stay governable as the deep state continues its late imperial exploitation of North America, falls short. The miraculous near-misses of the assassins’ bullets (and the insane curiosities surrounding this event) speak to the barely controlled chaos not just in the Biden administration, but inside all federal government agencies and organizations.

Our bridges and railroads, highways, schools, prisons, and even our federal government buildings are decrepit catacombs of the state. But it is the decrepit and dysfunctional ideology of the American state today that is more hollow, and disconcerting. The Constitution – one that failed to limit the greed and growth of the federal government – remains useful only in the amendments that the lawyers recall. It is a smorgasbord for a wake of vultures, and little more. The republic is impossible, as any republic would be in an empire of time zones. US “democracy” and “voting” truly is a battle box, to quote the decrepit resident of the White House. The games played in US elections, be they local, state or national, have been part and parcel to America almost since the beginning. As the advantages to the people and organizations who influence and control the state became larger and more lucrative, the games got more serious and sophisticated.

Given how America selects its president, the most unpopular candidate can win. It is also possible that the most popular candidate can win. Either way, the entire population has been already primed for an illegitimate “president.”

The “deep state” or permanent government hoped to win either way, this year as it has in the past. But by “authorizing” disobedience and non-compliance with election results in 2016, and then trying to prohibit disobedience and non-compliance with the election results of 2020, the deep state has assumed an uncharacteristically high level of risk.

Deep state nervousness and disequilibrium is creating an incredible once-in-a-century opportunity. We have a situation we haven’t seen since King George III ran up his debt in the French Indian wars, leading to his fundamental inability to control his British subjects in the new world, and their fundamental disrespect for his presumed power. It is the opportunity of literal and practical liberty, of living in a place where no man is our master. Unlike a “new world” where we flee to freedom – our new world may be simply the place where we hold fast for freedom. Amidst a bankrupt, insane and unstable political construct in Washington, liberty may be claimable now, and right where we stand.

I’m definitely inspired by the red-headed guy – no, not Trump. This one! He “saw something, said something” and the “state” did nothing to help. It’s a story that happens every second of every minute of every day. On July 13th, the competence of the state, and its utter incompetence, were both revealed clearly to the world. Nothing new, but still very exciting!

Forty years ago, Nancy Reagan took a lot of a ridicule for her “Just Say No” approach to staying sober. That is because the US, even 40 years ago, was thoroughly steeped in Marxist and socialist ideology, marginalizing the individual and undermining his or her physical, economic, and moral autonomy. Today, the US nanny state and the fake authoritarian fatherland are discredited, discombobulated, and disbelieved. “Just saying no” is the natural – and correct – response to its demands.

The deep state is nervous. We should not be!

