Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

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Matthew Hoh
Oct 17

I can’t figure out the links with Rumble either. I hope all is well in VA Karen.

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Bingo
Oct 17

Thank you for this great interview, Karen. There are so many solid takeaways, though what resonates most is that yes, the public, largely those who no longer vote, are those who’ve arrived at the solution through intuition. That’s the Truth in a nutshell. Why, we might ask, do so many people no longer know how to listen to and trust their intuition? Because as Steve Jermy so aptly puts it, they listen to the partisan MSM  “echo chamber.” 

As Jordan stresses full solidarity with Saudi Arabia, this past week, On October 8, 2026, Rainmaker Technology Corporation CEO Augustus Doricko and Jordan Valley Authority Secretary-General Hisham Al-Hisa signed a cooperation agreement in Amman to expand cloud-seeding activities over the catchments of Jordan’s Al-Wehda and Kufranja dams. The implications are exponential. We need to be taking a hard look at how climate modification, combat, weather warfare, geoengineering, with weather derivatives now sold on Wall Street, all influence energy and economy, and what tampering with Mother Nature is costing us.

https://thegeofight.substack.com/p/breaking-rainmaker-goes-international

There needs to be a petition to stop all geoengineering, cloud seeding, and weather modification so that there can be legitimate discussions about the climate “crisis” that has been invented the same way our wars are invented. In the echo chamber. The accelerated and profiteering of their weather modification programs, now controlled by AI, exacerbate the stress on energy consumption because of the amplified need to control the interior climate brought about by high humidity, extremes in temperature, flooding, and all of the resulting property damage. God help us.

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