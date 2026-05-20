Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

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Ed's avatar
Ed
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The defeat of Tom Massie yesterday in the KY-04 Republican primary demonstrates that the AIPAC/Christian Zionist/Jewish Billionaire Lobby will not tolerate even a hand full of dissenting voices in the Congress. They will only be happy when Capital Hill is the Knesset West! Frankly, we are already there.

America's sick, pathological obsession with the State of Israel and its Zionist Project is going to contribute in a big way to the undoing of our country. We already see this playing out is real time with the Trump/Netanyahu War against Iran.

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V. Dominique's avatar
V. Dominique
4dEdited

Sheesh... Drop the bullshit "boomer" narrative. Indeed, I find it telling that the so-called "right" accuses "boomers" of being a bunch of woke "libtards" while those who identify as the "left" accuses the same demographic of being Fox NEWS troglodytes. And both sides fail to realize that the "boomer" scapegoat (or any scapegoat, for that matter) is a distraction. In the case of Massie's loss, one of the things it distracts from is the possibility of vote rigging. According to one source, the number of write-in votes for his opponent is close to the number that he lost by. If true, could that simply be a coincidence? Perhaps, but hey! "Boomers"!

It also needs to be said that 80% of the wealth that is owned by "boomers" belongs to just 20% of that cohort, with another 30% owning the rest of that wealth. Assuming these statistics represent reality, that means 50% of "boomers" have no financial assets, including retirement portfolios. This is in no small part due to the fact that the destruction of the manufacturing base... and good paying jobs that didn't require a college degree... began just as older "boomers" were entering the job market. Just 26% of "boomers" went to college, and they didn't all stay long enough to earn degrees. Compare that to the 75% of the younger generations who have enrolled in universities.

Time to drop the "boomer" narrative, Karen. This is the kind of crap that keeps us divided and controlled.

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