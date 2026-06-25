Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

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wilrodx's avatar
wilrodx
1d

Great Reporting...Here's some follow-up:

NOWADAYS INSTEAD OF DECLARING WAR AGAINST OUR ENEMIES WE MERGE THEM WITH OUR MILITARY AND INTELLIGENCE ORGANIZATIONS

Our treasonous congress is salivating to merge the 2027 1.5 trillion NDAA military authorization with a country that has stolen our nuclear and intelligence secrets and sold them to the Soviet Union and China and has for the last seven decades conducted a brutal genocidal murder campaign against innocent men, women and especially children in Palestine and now Lebanon. :

‘‘The legislation specifies Israel-U.S. coordination with America’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the Missile Defense Agency, including the Golden Dome initiative, the United States Space Command, directed energy programs, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and other critical technologies that will shape the future distribution of power.”

Congress Is Preparing To Surrender American Sovereignty on the Eve of America’s 250th Anniversary

Treacherous ( AND TREASONOUS) provisions in the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) mandate that the U.S. State Department, the U.S. Commerce Department, and the heads of other relevant Federal departments and agencies cooperate with their Israeli counterparts for the purpose of consolidating U.S. and Israeli military activities in order to align efforts and avoid duplication.

https://original.antiwar.com/kucinich/2026/06/24/congress-is-preparing-to-surrender-american-sovereignty-on-the-eve-of-americas-250th-anniversary/

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Kitty Antonik Wakfer's avatar
Kitty Antonik Wakfer
1d

There are still enormous numbers of mental Zombies in the US. I don't count the majority of Politicians in this group bc they KNOW EXACTLY WHAT'S GOING ON W/ ISRAEL GOV. They are paid for by the highly wealthy members of the Israel Lobby groups to support/ENABLE Israel Gov in its goal of Greater Israel. DO NOT VOTE (again) for these Israel-Firsters!

Find out where products/services come from AND IF ISRAEL, DO NOT BUY!!

Do NOT ENABLE GENOCIDE-COMMITTING ISRAEL DOV NOR GENOCIDE-SUPPORTING ISRAELIS OR US-ZIONISTS!!

Good job, Col Karen!! Link posted to Zero Hedge.

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