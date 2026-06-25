After a quiet exit last week – not counting her stunning report on Fauci’s crimes and US bioweapons labs around the world – Trump DNI Tulsi Gabbard went from MAGA GOAT to Trump’s scapegoat.

To be clear, it wasn’t US intelligence that got Trump to start a war for Israel, a war the Pentagon had gamed as a no-go for decades, and a “regime change” the CIA would never dare. No, that was our other intelligence agency, the one run by a different country, the one that uses mental midgets like Mark Levin, plasticine airheads like Laura Loomer, aspiring clowns like Ben Shapiro and compromised weirdos like Senator Lindsey Graham. These advocates for all wars Israeli are apparently read in, cleared hot, and loaded for bear. They are the President’s intelligence sources, but their advice is too often exposed as dead wrong by reality and actual US intelligence.

The MOU Trump a.k.a “The Boss” signed with a flourish at Versailles details a plan for the permanent end of the US-initiated war with Iran, lifting sanctions, ending the war in Lebanon, and eventually, confirming the ante factum that Iran does not and won’t have a nuclear weapon. The US originally intended regime change, and towards that end assassinated most of the leadership of Iran, including their anti-nuclear Supreme Leader, but it didn’t work. Intelligence would tell any president that the regime change you seek is more wisely conducted with free trade and honest friendship, not Marine Expeditionary Units and thousands of cruise missiles.

Another ante factum was confirmed with Hormuz opened for global trade, now with a brand new PGSA counting heads and taking names. Regional security architectures are evolving, sans US deadweight, and the future is looking up. The war ending and promised US troop withdrawals will be a cost saver for the United States, and a time saver for our 80 year old president with many items still left on his to-do list.

The zero sum Israeli government is less happy. The 45 guiding Israel’s foreign policy is stuck in a groove that what is good for her neighbors and former landholders is inevitably bad for her. She has a compelling need to maintain Zionist sovereignty inside her borders, requiring an ethno-religious caste system and constant war. Most countries, including its main sponsor the US, hold this immoral duality increasing in contempt. Israel’s other compelling obsession is geographic expansion, impossible without US money, arms, influence and war-fighting capacity. Yet, these categories of US power are collapsing faster than Building 7. Netanyahu the GOAT must become the Netanyahu the scapegoat. Naftali Bennett will return, and in dumping Netanyahu, will de-platform the part of Bibi’s power center that includes Finance Minister Smotrich and Security Chief Ben Gvir. Bennett and his coalition will energize yet another front in Israel’s endless wars, this one to restore Israel’s international reputation.

That war has already begun, like so many, started under one leader, and continued by his replacement. The Zionist purchase of major media companies, and the nearly a billion bucks for social media manipulation to portray Israel in a positive light, continues. The language of the defense and intelligence merger between the US and Israel was written by Israeli technocrats last year, and is being incorporated into the upcoming NDAA and all NDAAs that follow, with little debate. American free speech regarding Israel has long been a target in this war; neoconservatives complained 25 years ago that the term “neoconservative” was blood libel. Today, governors like Abbott in Texas threaten state municipalities like San Marcos if they dare complain about buying genocide-funding Israel bonds with their hard earned taxes, much less try to end that subsidy. Today, Congress debates whether or not Christians reading the New Testament should be judicially punished for not self-censoring the parts that offend Zionists.

The war on the First Amendment is led by Trump appointees like Counterterrorism Czar Sebastian Gorka who believes anti-Israel speech amounts to incitement, and is therefore illegal.

“It’s not me, it’s you” is the mantra of the sociopathic state. After Tulsi’s final report on US taxpayer funded gain of function bioweapon research – with its gory bond with state subsidized and protected big Pharma, its perversion and manipulation of national intelligence, and the successful exercise in mass injections of unknown efficacy with manufactured citizen hysteria in support of lockdowns and obedience to the state, even if it kills your economy and your relatives and whew, that evil Dr Fauci is a uniquely powerful man – finally, Tulsi’s turn at being the scapegoat was formally launched.

It began with a loosely researched accusation that all of Tulsi’s words were actually written by a Hare Krishna guru she knows. So no wonder the intel community couldn’t get it right on Iran! Next came an even less researched report, on Paramount-CBS’s newly acquired platform, CNN, about how the “rescued pilot” of the Iranian downed F-15, saw advanced drone swarms go after his jet, and it was “real alien shit.” Or perhaps it was just a reminder from our friendly Zionist media that Russia and China are both backing Iran, and isn’t that just awful. Or perhaps it was wholly manufactured, as we have yet to identify this F-15 pilot or his weapons officer, not even for Trump to choke him out with a medal of honor, and to this day the failed Isfahan golden dust raid that left helicopters, a C-130 and a US ID card with an Israeli travel permit in its wake was actually not that at all, but just a rescue operation for the two yet to be identified or properly recognized airmen. We await the movie which will explain everything.

Smearing Tulsi is not new, and both left and right, Democrat loyalists and neocon stooges have both taken swipes at Tulsi. She is a secret Zionist and she not enough of a Zionist; she didn’t quit when she should have last year after Trump publicly humiliated her, or she quit just as opportunities to reveal truth via the intel community were getting oh-so-close, as in “leaked” reports about Mossad spying on steroids.

But Tulsi, like Fauci, is a scapegoat for a much bigger problem for the American people. In Tulsi’s case, criticism out of whole cloth rationalizes acting DNI Pulte in cleaning the Augean stables. The top intelligence office in the land “missed” the existential danger Iran poses to the rest of the world, er, Israel, and that is just cause for the makeover. Then a new DNI, to be confirmed by an AIPAC-owned Senate majority, will report that acting DNI Pulte, in his ignorance, removed too many, and he or she as the new DNI will hire a new team. Many in the newly refreshed staff will be experts on the Middle East. Mossad is already our biggest asset in Middle East. Logically, the new appointees will come from neocon think tanks with the full endorsement of Naftali Bennet and his new team in Tel Aviv. The civil service and military officers assigned to the DNI staff from the 18 intelligence agencies will be chosen in a similar manner.

US intelligence operations and coordination should be focused today on how to safely draw down the empire, both militarily and monetarily. Trump and Netayahu’s forced error in Iran, and the many regional wars that preceded it, are compounded by a wide variety of unforced errors of an American empire in clear decline, and in blind denial. Integrating our intelligence, our military, our economy and our [lack of] diplomacy more deeply into the Zionist model is precisely the wrong direction if the US intends to remain intact as it wakes up from its fever dream of global superpower.