Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

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Ron Sale's avatar
Ron Sale
Oct 10

Excellent piece, thank you Karen. another reminder that Biden and Trump work for the same Epstein class and our desperate need for an independent party.

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Sarah White's avatar
Sarah White
Oct 10

Savvy, blunt, accurate. Written with a principled heart. And importantly, consistent, not wavering. Your time in the belly of the beast was necessary and instructive. You've turned witnessing unsavoriness and ill intent into being an important source of knowledge and understanding. The reference to accountability, maintaining an active and effective system of oversight is key for any entity or living being. Thank you for pouring your time and intelligence into these articles. I saw the creative sarcasm and thoroughly enjoyed it!

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