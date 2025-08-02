Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

Roslyn Ross
6d

One thing is certain, the levels of sadistic cruelty and bestial savagery from the Israelis toward the Palestinians did not develop in the past 22 months but has always been the foundation of the State, culture and society since the Zionists and Jew invaded in 1947 and Israel was created in Palestine in 1948.

The level of psychopathic, psychotic narcissism displayed by the Israeli soldiers and those who call themselves civilians, most of whom have served at some point in this barbaric army, represents the psyche, values - if they can be called that, morality - there is none, intentions and actions of Zionist Israel.

Israel is unhinged and always has been and so is anyone which supports such an atrocity.

Sera
6d

A friend summed up our current world like this: “We’re living in a vast Shakespearian tragedy performed by the cast of Fawlty Towers.”

