Bibi Netanyahu has again salvaged his prime ministership, and the hapless Donald Trump hopes the markets won’t move too badly this week. After all, his advisors and partners told him this would be easy, and good for his presidency. A cakewalk, if you will. Israel will do the heavy lifting, they said.

Saturday’s attack on Iran was posed as a decapitation strike; it also decapitated several dozen schoolgirls in southern Iran within the first few hours, but that’s just war, right? Trump told Americans that the latest unconstitutional mayhem was based on five facetious factors: 1) No nuclear weapons or nuclear enrichment for Iranians, 2) no long range ballistics missiles for Iranians, 3) no Ayatollah for the Iranians, 4) no Iranian support for anti-Israel forces like Hezbollah or Hamas, and 5) liberation of the Iranian people, first of their weapons.

For good measure, Trump later added that Iran had also tried to manipulate our presidential elections. Charges of smuggling fentanyl or trying to kill Trump’s Daddy back in the day are probably being held in reserve.

“Facetious” applies, but “false” or “fake” works just as well. To break it down, and most Americans already have, we recognize that Iran doesn’t have nukes, and won’t have them in a few weeks, no matter how many times Bibi or AIPAC lobbyists say it. Strangely enough, Iran has more motivation than ever to make, buy or borrow them, given the routine attacks they suffer by the twin nuclear pariahs. Netanyahu’s more recent requirement that Iran eliminate their conventional ballistic missiles is as idiotic as it is vague – what Trump means to say is he and Israel simply wish to be able to strike Iran at will without those annoying retaliatory strikes. Israel and Trump no likey the Ayatollah, and would prefer a pet of their own running Tehran and dictatoring the great and long-suffering Iranian people just the way we like it. Assassination attempts have happened before, and Bibi and the Donald both wax poetic about their past achievements in this arena. Trump proudest first-term moment was his assassination (extra-constitutional and extra-judicial) of Major General Qasem Soleimani, the second most powerful person in the Iranian leadership at the time. He’ll take credit for the death of Khamenei in any case, and he likes the way “decapitation strike” sounds.

Much like his penchant for regime change, Trump, like his predecessors, also believes in nanny-stating the rest of the world. Support and coziness with terror groups, like ISIS or Hamas? Only allowed when Israel and the US do it. Trump and Bibi – and past US administrations – bedhop with the best of them, and they are jealous bitches. Color revolutions, hand-picking and grooming another country’s leadership, pushing the political and electoral scales with money, media and hubris are part and parcel of post-Constitutional America. Thus, even though the US fostered and sheltered ISIS for decades, and Bibi made his career creating and funding Hamas, Iran mustn’t.

The happy ending in Trump’s fantasy, and the end goal for Israel, is the 5th reason for this illegal war. Iranians must be free, to take their government into their own hands, and prosper. This simplistic formula, regime change or spontaneous civil war, as guided by Daddy CIA and Mother Mossad, has never worked, with or without decapitation strikes. Some would say it’s because we just haven’t perfected the technique yet. But most Americans already understand that chaos itself is the end goal. They understand that “let’s you and him fight” is Israeli and American policy, ideally maximizing death and destruction, creating new military markets and buyer’s clubs, and more opportunistic theft of real estate, resources and rights.

Disarm first, for immunity, Trump said, echoing Israeli policy for Hamas. How un-American can we be?

This is not America’s war. But it is important to DC. It slowrolls the Epstein fallout and diverts attention from Trump’s anti-MAGA subservience to the ruling elite and Israel. We’ve seen it before, with Clinton’s Monica missiles, and how George W. Bush’s unpopular low energy performance that was suddenly cured when he looked up from his book about goats to become the most popular fascist centralizer since FDR.

As we lose sailors and airman, as we expend billions, as we vacate our military facilities in the Middle East and elsewhere due to physical destruction and by request, Americans will feel that familiar tug of patriotic righteousness, that desire to stand by our man. We can sing it today with President Trump and MAGA in mind. “You’ll have bad times, and he’ll have good times Doin’ things that you don’t understand. But if you love him, you’ll forgive him Even though he’s hard to understand. And if you love him, oh, be proud of him ‘Cause, after all, he’s just a man….” Don’t we all feel better now? Meanwhile the cheating and beating will continue, killing us slowly, making the American spirit ugly and unrecognizable.

America’s neverending wars are required to keep the MICIMATT in the green, and rake in billions for the elites with as little effort and as little accountability as possible. Claude knows. Unlike most of our play targets, Iran has an air force, a navy and an army. Iran also has the moral support of the rest of the planet, as well as most of the people who live in the region. It has the ability to destroy not only our ships, radars and aircraft and to rapidly deplete our shrinking munitions hoard. But isn’t this really the silver lining? Why not leave a wounded Abraham Lincoln where it sinks, or tow it home to serve as a museum? Just like the needless arming of Ukraine with cached WWII era munitions and the 1970s and 80s tech – it’s liberating to have an empty closet and a brand new credit card. After we assess what went wrong in this latest attack on Iran, selling the American people on a whole new military, probably a $2 Trillion a year military, will be easy. Iran is a disruptive war, but it’s the Pentagon that will be disrupted, and I suspect this is by design.

Zionist Israelis celebrate death and shared hatred of the global goyim, hoping for chaos, dissent, inter-Arab and inter-regional fear, distrust, and eventual service, slavery or cession to Israel. The US government and the executive branch is little more than a means to that end. If Israel is counterattacked by the wicked Persians, it proves their narrative and rationalizes their un-inspected nuclear stash. For a death cult, war is win-win. Israel is its late larval stage, eating, growing consuming, expanding, becoming uglier and more foul-tasting than ever, but this stage ends. Soon, she will metamorph into something very different, or she will die, consumed by forces outside her control, starving and freezing to death as she persists past the growing season. Winter is coming.

Accountability – to law, to justice, to promises made – is all most Americans want. The revelation of Epstein’s operations over decades, in service to Israeli intelligence and the warrior state of Israel, has sharply reminded Americans why they wanted Donald Trump in office – to make things right, to root out the elite deep state, to expose the child predators, to make America more honest, fair and peaceful. Instead of righteous accountability, we got lies, evasion, reversals, protection of the criminal elites, criminalization of speech and assembly, and more war for Israel. Next thing you know, Trump will be telling us how to vote, and demanding we disarm in exchange for immunity.

There was once a Constitution – imperfect, written by colonial elites and British imitators but made sane by a few radicals like Thomas Paine and Thomas Jefferson who knew well the moral weakness of men. These men made their own kind of war for natural rights and liberty, non-unitary government, and the rule of law over political whims and vanities. What a time that must have been.

