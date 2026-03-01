Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sera's avatar
Sera
3dEdited

I have to be blunt. The idea of calling a war crime “Epic Fury” is as hideous as a pedo calling his morning’s project ”Operation Diddle the Kiddle”. Sorry, but I’m angry.

Yes, it’s that offensive, except that there were over a hundred of them, and they’re all dead.

I also note that these creatures are precise enough to take out one man in his compound, but they destroy an entire children’s school by mistake?

Reply
Share
3 replies
Bruce J Kellogg's avatar
Bruce J Kellogg
3d

I find it interesting that if you oppose these illegal wars then you have to be a Bolshevik, because only the "left" does so. It reminds me of objecting to vaccines or being a conscientious objector. You have to have a religious reason in both cases. What about having a simple and rational intellectual abhorrence of Big Pharma and war in general? There has to be a way to stop letting these people control the language of the narrative. The internet has imprisoned us. Instead of being righteously angry and taking to the streets, we now simply sit behind our computers screens and rant while nothing changes. But at least we are well "informed" slaves.

Reply
Share
1 reply
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Kwiatkowski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture