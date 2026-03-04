Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Ron.C
3d

The difference between humane ,sense based logic and what comes out or Washington could not be any clearer and far apart when you read and listen to Col.K and "Our Gang" compared with the gang that cannot shoot straight. Never has there been a greater opportunity to unite as one people and say NO to going along with this insanity. Keep up the noise and stop going along with the status quo. Let's keep getting the word and act to send these Psychopaths packing!

Thanks again to the voices of reason of whom there has been to more eloquent voice then Col.K

Coleen Rowley
3d

BUT... there is one thing the crazy warmongers can WIN: Armageddon.

Just as Israeli leaders repeatedly recite Torah and 1 Samuel 15:2-3: "Now go and strike Amalek and completely destroy everything that he has, and do not spare him; but put to death both man and woman, child and infant, ox and sheep, camel and donkey," to incite and institute their murderous, ongoing genocide and wars of aggression, it's now discovered that American military commanders are similarly telling U.S. troops that President Trump has been “anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark his (Jesus') return to Earth." With a couple hundred young Iranian girls sacrificed in the first few hours of this U.S.-Israeli religious war, the push for our promised "Armageddon" is well underway.

