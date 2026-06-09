Moral Resistance with Ahmad
last night (June 8th)
I’ve been sharing these more regularly, and I have failed to share Tuesday afternoons With Judge Nap, or several times a week with Mario Nawfal, apologies for that…
I’ve been sharing these more regularly, and I have failed to share Tuesday afternoons With Judge Nap, or several times a week with Mario Nawfal, apologies for that…
No posts
Wish I could get a very secure message line with you: to avoid Israeli/US bought from NSO Spyware; bc it will take secure communications— such as hand to hand messages—in person-/ phones left away from that area to avoid linked meetings?! I think fired/ retired Military Commanders/ Fired CISA/CIA/NSA/FBI/DNI Etc., proven 100% Verified Patriots to stop this. I think you are spot on about LBJ/ Liberty—he knew Israel was the Keystone in JFK Assassinations! LBJ OK’ed it. He wanted it! Blackmail. Ditto with Chief now — Epstein Files massively obtained by Israel, from Epstein, on Chief Mobster/Career Criminal Shithead in the “King’s House”! Beware of your safety please. I am serious. Not to alarm, but Israel/ & our Chief are all Crazy now. Chief, & Net both must avoid Prosecutions, so I think they may be trying—& Doing—almost anything to beat off any opposition—to stay in Power, & avoid any prosecutions?! CIA, FBI, all others like have a growing clan of Criminal Traitors! Join the Mafia/ Criminal Administration, become committed paid TRAITORS! Many must be?! Russian Agents not to be overlooked either, But the Middle East Experts already mentioned may be the most dangerous— too many conspirators live here their entire lives. It must be a brilliantly maintained Cabal?!
Araghchi said Iran “prefers the language of diplomacy” but can “speak other languages too”