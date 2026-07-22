Live with Craig "Pasta" Jardula on Drive Time!every Wednesday at 8 -10 AM EST -- call in and ask us anything!Karen KwiatkowskiJul 22, 20261123ShareShareSubscribe1123Share
Here below is the comment I left at the YouTube after watching the entire podcast - at 1.4 speed.
Israeli Gov has "gone to far" - per Col Karen - for DECADES but only rather recently has the DEPTH of its DEPRAVITY has been made visible even as it increased!! The HORRORS we are seeing has been "Normalized" in Israeli Jewish populace.... AND THIS is being FUSED w/ the US Military. YES! YES!! Do NOT Encourage your young ppl to join US Military.... DISCOURAGE ANYONE EVEN THINKING OF ENLISTMENT!!!!
Lindsay Graham's sister is a FOOL!! OR she is a compromised person for ISRAEL!! AND she'll go along w/ cont'd Palestinian Persecution/Genocide.
POTUS Trump is TRASHING USA Economically & Reputaitionally!! Same worldwide!! His Legacy is in Sub-Basement!! Doesn't matter what he PROMISED, it is what HE HAS BEEN DOING since Jan 2025 Inauguration. USGov is NOT TRUSTWORTHY! Slowly it became so since Nixon, cantered since Clinton & galloped from it since the Bushes.....
The US Welfare System has invited Shysters grown here AND ATTRACTED to come in droves. (My grandfathers immigrated AND worked hard w/o any Gov support!) Private Charity has been killed by Gov Welfare.
Yes, USGov has for DECADES interfered in foreign countries & created emigrants from those countries - very often w/ USA as their new home goal. UK & other EU countries too.... WHAT A MESS!
Better option for young ppl is book by Doug Casey w/ Matt Smith & Maxim Smith entitled "The Preparation" published last yr. The contents are far more useful & psychologically/ethically/morally more valuable than what the Military feeds into the young. The target audience is mainly male, but it can be modified for females. Someone following this program will be a far better person these days than one who goes thru the Military Machine (I say this as one raised in a family w/a career USN pilot father who enlisted early 1941) ....Check it out!! Col Karen's Mil-Alternate suggestions are also very worthy!! Good for her & for her anti-GovSchool stance!! This needed to be voiced & heard & "digested" by others.
"Free exchange of information" is what I'Net enables on PRODUCING VALUE .... unless the Gov/State regulates it out of existence.
FEAR serves the Gov/State. Yes, get to know your neighbors near & not so near & FAR. Yes, don't glue eyes/brain to cellphones. Communicate in-person (like I did today w/ woman sitting next to me while waiting for eye doctor :)
The Power of THE STATE is actually FRIGHTENING ..... Sadly many/?most? USppl do NOT think about this but need to for well-being of ppl in USA.
Rational Individualism recognizes that Individuals will prosper if ONLY Voluntarily Associating w/ others. THAT eliminates the moral/ethical existence of GOV/STATE which is based on FORCE!
ICE officers being IDF-trained is NOT surprising tho I'd not heard/read statements of such previously.
Secession from Britain was the purpose of Declaration of Independence, sadly something not truly understood currently. Even less understood is that the Constitution, was written some 10 yrs later. Col Karen has a far more complete understanding & her explaining is good. Bill of Rights was good & should have been the end of the Constitution! Federalism started the slow death of a very good idea.... Pure Voluntary Socialism is NOT what GOVS/STATES do.... Gov/STATE = FORCE! Anarchy NOT= WITHOUT RULES.... ANARCHY = WITHOUT RULERS.
Got a chuckle that Col Karen's civie husband was NOT welcome in Officer's Wives Club. And the Polish heritage (which mine is on both sides) 😅 I really enjoyed her personal reflections while being in Military.... & I'm 81yo. I can relate to 68you caller (Katy?) stating experience of heavy drinkers in Military & the wives too. I did see some of this at my Dad's last duty station. She had some other good sharings.
Good learn about Eisenhower Media Network... I've located its Substack & will investigate further. Thnx Col Karen.
Thnx to you both & callers for good discussion!! Will check in again.
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Thnx Col Karen for putting this on your substack.
Darn, missed the live.