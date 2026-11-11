Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

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Alicia's Social Media's avatar
Alicia's Social Media
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Hey Colonel the VFW is asking people to call Congress because they're about to vote on a bill possibly today, on Veterans Day, that will cut the 10% disability rating for tinnitus. I'm not seeing a lot of coverage of this and all of our troops who stood next to things that explode and now have ringing in their ears deserve better.

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