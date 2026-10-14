Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

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Nemo's avatar
Nemo
Oct 14

My FlyDubai cartoon: substack.com/@nemopix/note/c-356885179

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7thSignSoul's avatar
7thSignSoul
Oct 14

Appreciated, and share, your perspective on the difference between GOOD FAiTh Confrontation and

merely laying bare the depraved propagandized evil among Us, regarding the Monday ClickBaitShow.

MORE RealityTV destruction of Our Humanity contributes NOTHiNG to achieving Peace

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