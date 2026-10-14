Thanks for reading Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
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Thanks for reading Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
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My FlyDubai cartoon: substack.com/@nemopix/note/c-356885179
Appreciated, and share, your perspective on the difference between GOOD FAiTh Confrontation and
merely laying bare the depraved propagandized evil among Us, regarding the Monday ClickBaitShow.
MORE RealityTV destruction of Our Humanity contributes NOTHiNG to achieving Peace