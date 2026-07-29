Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

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Brian A Earley's avatar
Brian A Earley
19h

The current is resolving an issue that been extant for 78-80+ years.. And ideology long before originating in western eu..there is only a limited window that this issue can be resolved and it’s happening all at once as the humppity dumpty falls.

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Brian A Earley's avatar
Brian A Earley
20h

I disagree with your assessment of the National office acceptance of our SW Asia activities but you have valid points because a phase shift or boundary layer changes things all the way through .. Well taken

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