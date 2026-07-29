Live on Drivetime NowI'm with Pasta every Wednesday morning! Call in at 561-247-2721!Karen KwiatkowskiJul 29, 20261135ShareShare1135Share
The current is resolving an issue that been extant for 78-80+ years.. And ideology long before originating in western eu..there is only a limited window that this issue can be resolved and it’s happening all at once as the humppity dumpty falls.
I disagree with your assessment of the National office acceptance of our SW Asia activities but you have valid points because a phase shift or boundary layer changes things all the way through .. Well taken