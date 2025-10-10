Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
13h

We should never forget Peanut the Squirrel ! R.I.P

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alan Treat's avatar
Alan Treat
14h

Excellent as usual Karen. Thanks for your work.

One point I want to make is that many what I consider enlightened commentators. Doug Macgregor, Judge Nap, the Duran et al do not understand the global monetary system and the lack of central bank "centrality". The demise of the dollar is much more complex than is commonly understood. Please check out Jeff Snider at Eurodollar University. I strongly feel we need to better understand how the dollar/Eurodollar works. Another knowledgeable person is Brent Johnson of Santiago Capital. He of the dollar milkshake theory. Neither are particularly political, but their understanding of the global monetary system is for me essential and will have great relevance as this mess progresses.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Kwiatkowski
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture