Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

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Tony Ledsham's avatar
Tony Ledsham
1d

I like to find an excerpt, to whet peoples’ appetites before I share, or re-stack. It was tough, as there were so many gems, but I chose the last para;

“ ONE MORE THING – As a parting gift to the Middle East, I am sending our Fantastic and Powerful B-2 BOMBERS TO DESTROY THE NUCLEAR WEAPONS AND MATERIALS BURIED AT DIMONA. This illegal and dangerous nuclear capability and material has terrorized every President since JFK as well as the world – BUT ONLY DONALD J. TRUMP CAN – AND WILL – BRING REAL PEACE TO THE REGION! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! President DONALD J. TRUMP” 😲🤔

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Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
1d

I'm not sure there is or was meant to be an exit strategy as I think it is all going as planned meaning this debacle was programmed to launch the next world order. Every country is playing their part even though most will think it is unscripted chaos. Think of the Russian doll which has several of the same hidden inside , the smallest one is controlling all the others. Trump is the moron sacrificial goat as in zionist texts and will soon be gone as will Bebe if not already. The history of the world ,at least the last few hundred years proves that everything has been orchestrated to bring the next phase and so on and so on. It is difficult to grasp and terrifying to know we have no contra over the outcomes of any of these event but we still try to make sense of the senseless to appease our selves.Thanks again to Col. K!

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