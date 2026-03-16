Donald J. Trump Playing Pinball

We’ve all been there. Having fun and telling tall tales, an excursion if you will. And then somebody starts playing around, and now we have a bullet in our foot. Our pals swear they didn’t shoot us, and because the guys we don’t like have already been disarmed, beaten and obliterated, it leaves only ourselves.

Did Donald J. Trump just shoot himself in the foot, or has he shot up our whole country?

Can this global war be resolved?

We started with Iran in 1953, when the CIA conducted an early version of a color revolution in Tehran and re-installed Shah Reza Pahlavi (this guy’s grandpa) who fled Iran after Mohammed Mossadegh was democratically elected, on a platform of Make Iran Great Again, fight the deep state, help hard-working Iranians, that kind of thing. The CIA conducted a little US-UK project called Operation Ajax in August 1953, and after the dust settled, Pahlavi returned to rule until 1979, when he was this time, violently overthrown by the people of Iran. Nobody know why, but protectionist tariffs, mismanagement of oil wealth, corruption and government cronyism were high on the list. Hmmm.

Trump’s math, like his logic, is a bit off. As Orwell predicted, we will not just believe, but know, that 2026 minus 1953 is “47”, as in the 47th President. Number nerds or recalcitrants in the room may insist that math can’t lie, and the true number is 73, as in the US has been seeking colonial-style control over Iran’s oil resources, government and finance for 73 years.

“47” is catchier than “73” which reminds us of Netanyahu’s, Trump’s, and Lindsey Graham’s actual ages. But when fights are chosen, or forced by Israel, having a jingle to dangle in front of folks back home is worth something.

Much has and will be said about the never-ending tidal wave of American and Israeli stupidity. But the countries these two idiocracies have destroyed will recover; in fact, fear of ongoing regional and global recovery, where cheap technologies now enrich, empower and engage populations within and beyond their borders, is exactly what really panics Israel and the US government.

End of empire is a bitch.

Current White House foreign policy reminds us of a 1970’s pinball machine, maybe the same one Mr. Trump played when he was at military school. Trump may, or may not, recall that each game has only a limited number of pinballs, and requires cash to play. Launching a sneaky unprovoked war against a major BRICS country with few clear objectives, none of them associated with a proven or prepared US military capability is great power pinball. It would be fine if every great power, including Iran, played this game, within the confines of elite global relations, but unfortunately for the US and Israel, they do not.

How do we end this US excursion into the arcade? This is the question the Pentagon and the White House should be working night and day to answer. Heads should be rolling in the White House and Pentagon. American sailors and airmen should be sent home now, starting with the long overdue return of the USS Gerald Ford. In this Epstein-inspired orgy of gleeful mass decapitations, unneeded boutique wars, and presidential kidnappings, our men and women in uniform are being treated as slaves and concubines to the emperor, not as America’s sons, daughters and protectors.

Beyond this, the White House leviathan needs to get truth-based, immediately. We will not live down the ongoing insanity of the words coming out of the pie holes of Pete Hegseth, Marco Rubio, Scott Bessent, and Chris Wright. The misinformation and bull malarkey that Trump is getting from his donors, friends and relatives and his favored media shills is not just embarrassing and joke-worthy, it is killing thousands, and will kill many more thousands if not corrected.

Firing folks at the top and telling the truth is premature, by imperial standards. We aren’t there yet. But there is a path.

It starts with this latest post from DJT, with just a few helpful edits:

The United States of America has beaten and completely decimated Iran, both Militarily, Economically, and in every other way, but the Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — A LOT – BY REMOVING OUR BASES AND TROOPS FROM THE REGION IN THE NAME OF LIBERTY FOR ALL. The U.S. will also coordinate with those Countries so that everything goes quickly, smoothly, and well. This UNNECESSARY WAR SHOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED, AND I SEE NOW MY GLOBAL TARIFF WAR WAS ONLY WAR BY A DIFFERENT NAME. THIS should have always been a team effort, and now it will be. I AM TRIUMPHANT OVER FRIEND AND FOE ALIKE, AND WILL NOW ARREST THOSE WHO ADVISED ME INTO THIS WAR, AND THE EPSTEIN CLASS, AND IF I AM FOUND IN EITHER OF THESE TARGET GROUPS, I WILL RESIGN. I HAVE WON EVERY AWARD ON THE PLANET – HONOR IS NOW THE ONLY AWARD I SEEK — It will bring the World together toward Harmony, Security, and Everlasting Peace! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Once Trump gets to this point, with or without the need for a tantō, what is left of the US government must focus on a new task. The mega-industrial level effort to delete, hide, eliminate, block and alter millions and millions of Epstein records, as well as kill or disappear witnesses, means the residual government should be a shadow of its former self. Because of a government debt-creation machine on steroids, the US economy has been stalling for decades. Most of the world has worked to diversify and disentangle their economies from our slow rot; not so most Americans who will be hit hard by the reset to come. Foreign relations must return to a Jefferson ideal of peace, commerce and honest friendship with all nations. Israel must be left to stew in the mess it has made, with the enemies it has created and made powerful.

Oops, just like our beloved president, I forgot something I wanted to say in my previous post!

ONE MORE THING – As a parting gift to the Middle East, I am sending our Fantastic and Powerful B-2 BOMBERS TO DESTROY THE NUCLEAR WEAPONS AND MATERIALS BURIED AT DIMONA. This illegal and dangerous nuclear capability and material has terrorized every President since JFK as well as the world – BUT ONLY DONALD J. TRUMP CAN – AND WILL – BRING REAL PEACE TO THE REGION! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! President DONALD J. TRUMP

A girl can dream, right?