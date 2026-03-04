The repeated snows in our region bring to mind great winter horror stories. It’s not so bad, weather-wise, but something is seriously psychologically wrong in DC.

I’m afraid the “J” in DJT is for Jack, and it looks like all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.

Our Jack is looking ragged, his thought processes increasingly unstable since he started this expanding war against Iran, for no reason beyond Israel wanted him to divide up the IRGC’s target field throughout the Middle East, to ensure Israel wouldn’t be taking all of Iran’s missile and drone capability, all at once. In other words, Netanyahu wants Americans to give their lives and livelihoods for a purely political concept of creating an even more powerful Israeli hegemon.

Secretary of State Rubio explained this in his inimitably incoherent way. I haven’t been inside the Pentagon in a few decades, but I imagine there must be guys and gals there who just want to reach out and slap the living sh!t out of this idiot. Or his boss.

Case in point, from Truthsocial, March 2, 2026 11:56 pm:

The United States Munitions Stockpiles have, at the medium and upper medium grade, never been higher or better - As was stated to me today, we have a virtually unlimited supply of these weapons. Wars can be fought “forever,” and very successfully, using just these supplies (which are better than other countries finest arms!). At the highest end, we have a good supply, but are not where we want to be. Much additional high grade weaponry is stored for us in outlying countries. Sleepy Joe Biden spent all of his time, and our Country’s money, GIVING everything to P.T. Barnum (Zelenskyy!) of Ukraine - Hundreds of Billions of Dollars worth - And, while he gave so much of the super high end away (FREE!), he didn’t bother to replace it. Fortunately, I rebuilt the military in my first term, and continue to do so. The United States is stocked, and ready to WIN, BIG!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump is an accomplished producer of inane tweets, posts, and statements, many not tethered to reality, and sometimes just bald-faced lies. But he seems to be spiraling.

US munitions stockpiles have never been higher or better? Virtually unlimited supply of “medium and upper grade” weapons? “Better than other countries [sic] finest arms!” Wow, I want what he’s having. Of course, he then said at “the highest end” the supply is just “good” but all of the goodness and readiness is a result of Trump 45 and Trump 47, with sleepy Joe Biden living rent free in the penthouse what’s left of Trump’s stressed-out brain. In the end, we are stocked and ready to win big, he says.

Winning is a moving target in Washington. Objectives of several days ago have shifted in the pre-dirty bomb and false flag ops wind that may be starting to blow.

Regime change didn’t work, not because it never works, but because we or Israel, accidentally or on purpose, killed our top four “picks” in the first round of missiles. We did assassinate the Ayatollah, spiritual leader of the Shia in Iran and elsewhere, but strangely enough, there exists an operating system to choose the next one. The next Ayatollah will likely retire the multi-decade fatwa of Khamenei banning Iranian nuclear weapons.

The “objective” of ending Iran’s nuclear capabilities this past weekend was undermined, much like the US endorsement of the former ISIS terrorist in Damascus, by public White House contradictions. The White House told us that Iran’s nuclear capability was obliterated last summer; likewise, it had to hastily retract a $10 million bounty when Trump and Netanyahu adopted their new pet.

As in the Overlook Hotel, strange things are happening, and rapidly. Reality and fantasy swirl together in the DC soup. Like Jack Torrence in The Shining, it is hard to tell if the strange visions and ghosts are external to Jack’s disintegrating psyche, and supernatural, or just residing inside Jack’s disintegrating brain. Whatever it is, it’s frightening.

It’s one thing to watch a movie or read a horror novel; quite another to watch the end of the US empire in real time, as an American. It is understandable that so many of us can’t believe what we are seeing, especially in this 250th birthday year of the declaration of independence.

One thing Trump didn’t mention is how much it will cost to replace the bases, military munitions and capability that have already been destroyed. Things Trump believes to be unlimited are not, especially other people’s money to rebuild the imperial force. I believe this imperial force will not be rebuilt.

US soft power, American ability to convince others to work with us, to accept our leadership and obey our will, was the first casualty of this latest war – but here Trump rides the failures of his many modern predecessors. It is now common knowledge that US diplomacy is impossible and Washington may not be trusted. Not only by other countries, but significantly, by every American. Destruction of trust in our own government has been a long process, but Trump put a bright red hat on it, a direct hit to the last segment of Americans who thought fighting for a Republic in Washington was worth it. This will be noted as Trump’s greatest fundamental accomplishment.

Many critics of the ongoing and expanding Middle Eastern war explain the benefits as either helping Israel by creating more division and chaos in the neighborhood, or helping the US by engendering higher energy prices, even a strategic play against China. There is evidence for all of it, at least in terms of intention.

We Americans must start walking a mile or two in the moccasins of Washington’s stated “enemies,” as well as her transitory and presumed allies. Jiang Xueqin approaches global strategies and competition from a very different standpoint than that of our aging President Donald Jack Torrence. Jiang’s perspective is clear and fact-based, it is logical and consistent across various facts and arguments. He challenges conventional wisdom. We could use more of that in Washington.

But we are not going to get it. The empire, the Washington global hegemon, like DJT himself, is stuck in the past and unable to learn. Trump is emblematic of the larger sclerotic US governing system, its often hidden financial and moral corruption, and false promises of MICIMATT as our sole creative economic engine. We must turn away, and walk away from Washington, one by one, and in a million ways. Jack never left the Overlook Hotel; whether or not he became sane at the end is irrelevant, he went down with the burning edifice. Trump will have a similar end, but we don’t have to.

Instead, let’s be like Wendy and Danny Torrance. Let us believe our own eyes, trust our gut, accept and mourn what that means about our previous assumptions, and walk away before Overlook Hotel East literally explodes with insanity.

