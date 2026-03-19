Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

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Bruce J Kellogg's avatar
Bruce J Kellogg
1d

I keep thinking of the contrast between my Marine Corps service and my service in the US Army. As a young Marine we were continually trained in the Law of Land Warfare (LLW) and combat ethics. My Marine Corps NCO's, all Vietnam vets, beat it into our heads we were not like the Nazis or the US Army. Marines don't just follow orders blindly and we don't kill civilians. We were well instructed on what an unlawful or immoral order was and that we had a duty to refuse such orders. The Army on the other hand barely pays lip service to LLW and gave zero attention to combat ethics. I saw this play out in Iraq with the Army. I have long wondered if either the Navy or Air Force emphasizes such training. Do these people committing undeniable war crimes even know that is what they are doing?

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Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
1d

I say we all should mutiny. Firstly, discourage young men and women from signing up to be mistreated by our own war pushers. Speak out regardless of the cost and post it online regardless of the cost.Try to go against anything the war pushers are pushing and push back.This country is about to go through a shitstorm like no other and it is imperative that we don't fall back to going along with their solutions ,the Hegelian dialectic they have been using against us for eons.For the first time in memory the left and the right , the little people, are on the same page for the most part ,regarding this shitshow performance by Trump and his Zionist masters. We need to come together or hang together as the old phrase warns. My gratitude to Col. K as always!

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