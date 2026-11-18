Thank you J Richard Duke, Sharon Rousseau, HoldingTheLine(HTL), Maura, Sam, and many others for tuning into my live video with Pyotr Kurzin! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
IRAN STRIKES MORE US BASES WHILE TRUMP DOES NOTHING - w/ Col Karen Kwiatkowski
A recording from Karen Kwiatkowski and Pyotr Kurzin's live video
Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation Podcast
Observations on life and politics from the Shenandoah Valley. Channeling my inner Mencken, maybe some Lysander Spooner, and who knows, you might get gardening tips too.Observations on life and politics from the Shenandoah Valley. Channeling my inner Mencken, maybe some Lysander Spooner, and who knows, you might get gardening tips too.
Listen on
Appears in episode