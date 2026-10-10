Thanks for reading Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
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Thanks for reading Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
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Col Karen rightly emphasizes the virtual total incapability of UN to be a meaningful worldwide Influence UNLESS it's something USGov wants.... It is mostly a FARCE! Her inclusion of Trump's Fear Mongering is accurate; he is out for himself & his LEGACY to be US Empire Savior.... Nauseating! Only hope is that a majority of USppl will NOT Vote in the mid-terms the way he wants..... Many probably NOT VOTING AT ALL so as to NOT vote Democrat as alternative. WRITE-IN TRULY INDEPENDENT INDIVIDUALS AS A MSG OF NO UNIPARTY!!
I'm trying to remember when a US supported head of state went to prison. I've got nothing. Rich and/or powerful people only go to jail when even richer and more powerful people want them to. A banker doesn't go to jail when he steals from bank patrons, but they would if they stole from the bank.