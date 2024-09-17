The presidential “debate” last week had two outcomes – a thousand new cat memes, and Springfield, Ohio as a new political ground zero. Not exactly what the Harris/Walz front hoped for, hence a second assassination attempt on Trump? Who will throw the blob a life preserver?

The deep state, neoconservatives of both parties for 40 years, is betting on the least bad choice for continued unconstitutional war profiteering and oligarch-imperialism – and they see a financial clock ticking, if not a nuclear one. The despicable Cheneys have emerged to endorse this least bad choice, in their deep-state wisdom. As Tulsi Gabbard explains to Democrats who haven’t figured it out yet, a vote for Harris is a vote for Dick Cheney. Are there no self-respecting Democrats left in the US?

Is Dick Cheney endorsing continued war, with joy, or simply the joy of continued war? Either way, it is a sign that the blob is internally disintegrating, not solidifying.

With the paired atrocities of the Federal Reserve and explosive government overspending, people cannot get what they want and need with the fiat they have. Dreams are delayed and abandoned – whether a reliable income that will support three hots and a cot, or raising children, or building a business, or buying a home or seeing that their kids get an education – starting with government kindergarten and its absurd premises. In none of these areas is the federal government “helping” anyone but bureaucrats and the blob. The American dream is denied because of federal confiscation of nearly 40% of the GDP, every day, much of it spent on reducing your lifespan and liberty, and the lifespan and liberty of billions of people around the world.

The flailing has begun. This election season is running out of time for a successful assassination, or a successful steal in the five or six important counties that matter to “our democracy.” We have the DC war on any contra with an X or Telegram account saying, filming, or writing anything that counters one of their increasingly rushed and irrational state narratives.

The lies repeatedly told from the White House are legion – and some of them are kind of fun, like no cats have ever been harmed by the deep state’s immigration policy. A more serious lie is that what’s going on in Gaza for the last 11 months is “NOT A GENOCIDE.” Anyone with a smart phone on the planet can take a look at the US Legal Code that defines “genocide.” Even if your only news comes from CNN or MSNBC, facts reveal the White House is not only lying, but violating of its own binding law with billions in aid to Israel fueling and funding this genocide. Whether you want to kill Gazans or not, whether you agree or not with US policy – no one who can read the law can deny the USG is lying to you.

It’s that simple.

DC cannot tell the truth about US-Israel pari-mutuel parasitism, or any other foreign policy it pursues. The pro-war brain worm has infected the blob, and destroyed its collective cerebral cortex. War addicts, like all addicts, lie.

It is not a crime to point out the nature of the DC parasitism, to comment on the deep state brain worm, and to discuss and publicize the lack of higher order thinking in Washington. It is not a crime to share the reality of US domestic and foreign policy, and connect the dots. But instead of defending its position, the blob has instead criminalized free speech and banned critical thinking. Washington, instead of putting in the hard work of manufacturing consent has lazily decided it will simply force us to comply.

To silence, to arrest, to ban, and to attack – with words or bullets – is the choice of a weak, and a very panicked deep state. While Americans are just now starting to wonder who is running their country, the rest of the world distinctly sees a hollowed-out empire run by a politically incestuous, self-appointed “team” of increasingly substandard intellect, bereft of recognizable ethics. All of this offers us a fresh look at Jefferson’s “Tree of Liberty” letter.

DC fears a coming loss of resources, legal prosecution for known and suspected crimes. More than loss of control, they fear the sheer unpredictability of a second Trump presidency. Trump’s public resistance to being told what to do by people he believes to be driving the country into the dirt, in conjunction with a global ability for everyone, including the populist and liberty movements to rapidly share images and analysis with their allies, is a real danger to any authoritarian construct. Thus we see a whack-a-mole approach to silencing state critics, be it by imprisoning Julian Assange or Ross Ulbricht, or charging and trying to arrest Pavel Duran and RT/Sputnik and its directors, and calling for suit and sanction of Elon Musk, for both his social media platform and his global satellite system.

Our dying authoritarian regime is battling national and global fire teams, squads, platoons and companies – to use US Marine terminology. These “units,” like real Marines, seek to “overcome, improvise and adapt” and they can operate independently, or in concert. They constantly build on their skill sets, and importantly, are honed and shaped by the real world in which they practice and operate.

A good example of this phenomenon has occurred in the Red Sea. In the last 11 months, the Houthi have caused the US Navy to expend nearly $1 Billion in missiles alone, plus destroying eight MQ-9 Reaper drones. Despite this cost and effort by Washington, freight traffic there remains collapsed and vulnerable. Yet, even as the US strategy has expensively failed, the deep state has no alternative strategy, no way to save face.

Information “warfare” against authoritarian states operates the same way. It launches volleys of factual information, blowing holes in the hull of the prevailing state narrative. It never quits. DC believes that loudly complaining about the damage to the hull by information terrorists, and arresting and prosecuting and kicking down the doors, stealing the livelihoods and liberty of those they see as “information enemies” will somehow address the problem.

Two decorative impeachments, innumerable kangaroo court cases, and two assassination attempts have been conducted to stop Donald Trump from returning to the White House. More efforts will be made – not because his stated second-term intentions will save or sink the country, but because he channels an enormous and often amorphous public curiosity about blob itself. Asking a good question, whether it is answered or not, is always a crime in a state such as ours.

When Jefferson talked about the Tree of Liberty, just over two centuries ago, he saw that truth – widely shared, debated, and eventually understood by a whole country – is the only remedy that can heal the relationship between people and government. He noted, “What country can preserve its liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance? [italics added]”

Instead of reactionary obedience to the state, we must challenge it, expose it, and at times, laugh at it. The alternative to free and bold criticism today is the spilling of the blood of patriots tomorrow – something our so-called “leaders” in deep state extremis are most certainly considering.

