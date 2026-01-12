Like the lifelong love affair of Forrest and Jenny, government and fraud go together like peas and carrots.

Somali refugees – refuging to the US because we’ve been bombing Somalia for decades, where we “kind of” took the “side” of the national government in its civil war against our ISIS and Al Qaeda friends – are now in big trouble for defrauding taxpayers. As I wrote last week, beating up on these once welcomed immigrants of an “ally” for fraud occurs just in time for our new Zionist tilt towards the Republic of Somaliland, which itself is in the dangerous process of becoming a US-Israeli “ally” as we dump Mogadishu.

Like all interventions conducted by the US and Israel, the end goal is chaos, division, and collapsed economies. How else can Washington or West Jerusalem gain leverage, expand borders, control resources, kill with impunity, all while putting on an act of caring oh-so-deeply for people who just can’t seem to govern themselves?

American-style interventions consist of bluffs, lies, kidnappings, revolution pimping and handpicking the satraps, lots of shooting and bombing, and selling of weapons, followed by political suppression and economic rape – yeah I know, Country X was asking for it, did you see all those resources hanging out and she didn’t even have a single nuclear weapon?

Trump is goosestepping smartly, playing his role in the presidential parade. No one can refute the Tom Woodsism “No matter who you vote for, you always get John McCain.” While we can’t know for sure who is running our government, we can appreciate that DJT tells it to us straight, right to our faces. Fun fact: Whether Trump is speaking his mind or lying his ass off, he is revealing all we need to know about our government.

The US government is a fraud, wrapped in a screenplay, inside a puzzle palace.

While Somali fraud is big news, it was not big news when Trump pardoned numerous people actually convicted of fraud, against the US and others earlier this year. Of the many pardons granted by Trump in 2025, a number were related to financial fraud of the sort that apparently (not really) shocks and horrifies Mr. Trump.

For example, Trump pardoned Hunter Biden co-conspirator Devon Archer for defrauding the Oglala Sioux Nation of $60 million. Archer had been convicted and required to pay restitution of $43 million, forfeit $15 million, and serve time. Trump’s pardon on March 25th of last year “eliminates the conviction and erases the restitution and forfeiture.”

Trump also pardoned the former CEO of the Nikola Corporation, Trevor Milton. Trevor had been convicted of securities and wire fraud, sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to pay restitution of $661 million, but on March 27th it all went away. When asked why Trevor was pardoned, Trump said honestly and without shame, “He was one of the first people that supported a gentleman named Donald Trump for a president… He supported Trump. He liked Trump.”

The Paul Walczak case is instructive. Walczak was convicted of defrauding Social Security, Medicare, and the US taxpayer of $10 million via his health care companies in Florida. He was sentenced on April 11th, 2025 and pardoned on April 23rd, with his jail time and sentenced restitution of $4.4 million vacated. This pardon came as a result of a $1 million donation by Paul’s mommy to the MAGA, Inc. PAC.

Paul was chump change compared to the case of Joseph Schwartz, who pled guilty to a $38 million employment tax fraud scheme, through his Skyline Nursing Home chain. Shockingly, or not shockingly, Joseph and Paul and Trevor all together couldn’t top the first-term Trump pardon of Philip Esformes, who ran a Medicare and Medicaid fraud scheme that stole – say it with me Dr Evil-style – One Billion Dollars!

It’s all peas and carrots, and the pardons are just tiny snapshots. Domestic policy in the US is driven by fraudulent concepts of free trade, a ridiculously false understanding of the role of interest rates, and gaslighting the taxpayers with suggestions that somehow the government “makes” and “saves” money. American wars continue to be justified by fraudulent intelligence, and rammed down the American throat with made-up stories of enemies, conspiracies, and cartels. What happens in today’s episode may or may not be utilized in tomorrow’s episode; some characters will disappear, others will emerge. As long as Americans keep tuning in to the show, and buying from its advertisers, it will continue to be broadcast.

But what is the plot? It’s not complicated, and it hasn’t changed in decades. The US dollar is pure fiat, and every year it becomes less and less desirable by a planet that is more and more developed, productive, innovative, and independent. Mankind shares the fundamental urge for life and liberty, for sovereignty and a sense of control over what is theirs. Blockchain offers a way for governments and their elite beneficiaries to extend the life of their undesirable, unreliable, increasingly useless paper. War can do the same thing, by simultaneously suppressing popular discontent, enforcing poverty, and destroying both the paper and the creditors while gambling that taking other peoples natural resources and property will juice post-war bank accounts. War further consolidates the elites and the war industrial sector, morphing Eisenhower’s MIC into Ray McGovern’s more accurate MICIMATT.

The business of fraud and lies is the business of government. Projection of the government’s many sins on enemies within and beyond for political purposes is rich and horrendously hypocritical, but we eat it up because the truth is literally too terrifying to contemplate.

The JFK assassination, so disturbingly similar to most CIA and Mossad missions of the era, was followed by various “terrorist attacks” that were either lied about, or covered up, usually both, for the subsequent 60 plus years. The interlinked war machines of NATO, Israel and the United States have profiteered, lied, stole, murdered, impoverished, erased sovereignty and genocided, and have done so predictably and episodically, for our viewing pleasure. But even long-running sitcoms and criminal enterprises must eventually come to an end.

The state defrauds and diminishes everything it touches. Whether the stand-down order is made directly by the Prime Minister, as on October 7th, or bought and paid for by the CIA on January 3rd , all that follows is lies, posturing, and fraud. Maduro was not captured as he valiantly evaded the Yankee imperialist devils. He was kidnapped from his bed like an overgrown baby Lindberg, like any other kidnapping, in hopes of a massive ransom.

The terrifying truth is that Americans exist inside a fraudulently financialized fiat empire that has been contracting slowly for several decades, and today is in hypercollapse mode. The government plot-writers insist, despite all evidence, that the US empire is expanding hemispherically, and as we just discovered in the teaser, next week’s episode is titled “The Rules No Longer Apply!”

Fraud can be fun to watch in a TV series, entertaining to gossip about, and even profitable in the short term if you know the right people. However, lies, deceit, greed, and graft will inevitably destroy our souls, and permanently corrupt the bonds of family, community, enterprise, and empire. Government and fraud go together like peas and carrots. And like little Jenny, regularly abused by her father every night, we say, “Let’s stay like this for just a little longer.”

Instead, we might want to start looking for the exits, and the opportunities, as our dilapidated empire of fraud implodes.

