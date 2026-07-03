Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

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Dorin's avatar
Dorin
1d

The article, written with the impact of a lightning bolt, is overwhelming.

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Bruce J Kellogg's avatar
Bruce J Kellogg
1dEdited

Well "I'm proud to be an American where at least I know I am free." Free to be surveilled every time I leave the house, by the same people surveilling the Palestinians. Happy non-Independence Day! Let's all get together and celebrate our chains.

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