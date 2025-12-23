In a time of fake war, many fake accusations must be made. The EU, led by what the whole world recognizes as a group of literal idiots, sanctioned a 70 year old Swiss intelligence analyst, with a brief explanation (Google-translated from German) as follow:

Jacques Baud, former colonel in the Swiss Army and strategic analyst, is a regular guest on pro-Russian television and radio programs. He shall act as a mouthpiece for pro-Russian propaganda and spreads conspiracy theories, by accusing Ukraine, for example, of bringing about its own invasion to have to join NATO. Therefore, Jacques Baud is in favor of actions or policies that Government of the Russian Federation and which supports the stability or undermine or threaten security in a third country (Ukraine) through which Participation in the use of information manipulation and influence responsible, implements or supports them.

The sanctions require that Colonel Baud’s accounts be frozen, his property seized, that he remains in Belgium, that he shall have no assistance moral, financial or practical, from friends, neighbors, his publishers, or anyone else. The rats in Brussels are currently being starved just in case Colonel Baud needs to have a head cage installed, as he most obviously deserves one.

All crimes against the EU, and its trembling military faction, must be punished! Lies and counter-narratives be silenced! Those with eyes to see, ears to hear, and IQs above room temperature must be stopped!

The EU is committed to fight a fantastic and phantasmagorical enemy, the most fearsome Russian Federation, bent on the destruction and occupation of all of Europe. All kneel at this procession of fear and fabulosity!

It might be comedic, if it were not true. Only bad dystopian fiction composed by addled insomniacs on a bender would include such a juvenile scene setter. And yet it happened last week.

We can criticize Europe and the EU for any number of reasons, and no doubt a few of those criticisms would be unfair. It is for the people of Europe to decide if they wish to poison cows and punish the innocent. Revolution will come soon enough, and no doubt it will be entertaining.

But Baud has committed no crime, been charged with no crime, nor has he been offered the opportunity to face his accusers, considerations our European political forefathers saw fit to emphasize in our own revolution almost 250 years ago. Instead, a bureaucratic cretin among a crowd of bureaucratic idiots added Baud’s name to the EU sanctions list – for the same reason the intellectually challenged Trump/Rubio-led United States sanctioned UN Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese last summer.

Informed thinking and intelligent people, eyewitnesses to reality, speaking truth that embarrasses the regime must be discouraged, aggressively discouraged, banned, and punished. Citizen discipline, amid the state’s increasingly unbelievable lies and undeniable crimes, is mandatory.

The infamous dungeons of Europe have been miniaturized and digitized into modern bell jars for individuals daring to do their job and showing that state lies have cracks and gaping holes. If these people happen to notice that reality is at variance with the state’s political fantasy, they must be silenced. If any man or woman should observe that what state wants is harmful, deadly and catastrophic, and what it opposes is the good, the beautiful and the true, they must disappear and be impoverished.

Like many of my own compadres, Colonel Baud thinks independently, shares his analysis and observations with international media, and shares information that is often at odds with the official narrative. The EU accusation of “spreading pro-Russian conspiracy theories” is particularly telling; naturally an individual in Brussels taking a side in a “war” no Titan in London and Brussels has dared to declare nor is remotely capable of fighting Must. Be. Punished.

Washington and Brussels share far more illusion, kleptocracy, and cowardice than our leaders and theirs will admit. This war against the people is institutional and international. The problem seems to be that NATO – as a market for European and American military contracts, spending, and the debt-driven financial vehicle for “defense of the West” – is increasingly threadbare. It, and the EU as well, is one harebrained decision or accident from the last gasp of its archaic paradigm. Is this the reason no truth teller may be allowed?

Thomas Kuhn would say yes, and we might agree. But it is not enough to understand the reasons for the state’s denial of truth, its fear of reality, its abuse of power, its arrogant totalitarianism. It is not enough to sympathize with victims of state irrationality, stupidity and avarice.

The state must be resisted, on principle, and the stupid and deadly state must be ridiculed, defunded, its inevitable decline accelerated in a thousand creative ways. The keys to state resistance are found in its very prescriptions: If the state desires – in order to bury truth and punish truth tellers – that one man or woman no longer be employed, trade, or conduct business and pay taxes, in solidarity we should all happily pursue this option. Why should any person, rich or poor, intellectual or serf, contribute their intellect, labor, coin or service to the state? Further, why should we not, in solidarity and en masse, hold the state in the highest contempt?

There is no need to feel lonely in this solidarity – on both sides of the Atlantic we find large majorities of the electorate, and the populations at large, holding the state in ever-growing contempt. Let us find both community and solace in our shared and popular contempt for those who pathetically pose as our political masters and commanders. We are all called, in this disturbing era of despotic governmental opposition to truth, to become bold and uncompromising witnesses, and beyond that, to transform ourselves into truth’s able advocates, footmen and defenders.

