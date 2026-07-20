The US President recently wasted a half hour of national airtime struggling through his complaints about the voting system that delivers our Senators, Congressmen, governors and mayors. He might have spoken of his efforts to create a peaceful off-ramp for Washington’s Middle East obsession, including his widely unpopular advocacy for Israel’s genocidaires and warmongers. Instead he introduced another war at home, against the states, and in particular their Constitutional role to manage state elections, and for that matter, to name their substitute Senators and to allocate their presidential electors.

Some viewers may have put off by Trump’s direct lies regarding the health of the US economy; others by his pointed disregard for the cost of and damage done by his repeated illegal wars on Iran, extended proxy war in Ukraine, regime changes, and attempted regime changes via electoral manipulation. The Macro Butler summed it up perfectly, as he always does,

the Manipulator-in-Chief devoted 25 minutes to relitigating the 2020 election, stoking doubts about the upcoming midterms, and presenting declassified intelligence reports so heavily redacted, years old, and evidentially thin that the most damning claim about noncitizen voters arrived as a one-page press release with no underlying evidence.

Who gets to vote is a state issue, and a relatively modern one. If states themselves cannot be accountable to their own populations, for their own benefit, what chance does the whole US population have when the feds run everything and the control grid is mature? Is Trump proposing a national database of voters, and federal control over state elections for “better representation” for the MAGA crowd? Or is it for easier manipulation and data control, like the kind the CIA and USAID has done in overseas elections for decades?

Trump seems to think his personal credibility shares the qualities he assumes of his Patriot PAC-3 interceptors, Tomahawks, US manufactured drones, and US soldiers and Marines: unlimited and invincible. He seems to be wasting all of these assets in a way that makes a citizen wonder what Trump’s clown-like role really is, vis a vis the deep state.

Whether his problem is a lack of information, his inability to logically process the information he is exposed to, or a personality or age-related defect related to his narcissism may be debated. Most people recognize that US presidents selected or elected since 1963 are truly captured elements of the deep state, a neocolonial entity that requires war and resource confiscation abroad – and at home – to sustain itself. Targets and regions ripe for pillage are increasingly in short supply, running dry, and fighting back. Individuals, groups, nations, and regions opposed to the “deep state” and its theft, murder, and destruction of markets, see Washington, and her affiliates and associated Ponzi schemers throughout the world, as not only an enemy, but as an existential enemy. The war against this state is not only a war of tactics and strategies, but a spiritual and moral war.

43 million Iranians and others around the region and the world massed for the final farewell to Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenai. They, and the millions more who wished to be there, all understood their leader was assassinated, along with members of his family and thousands of other Iranians, by the US government and its ally, proxy and controller state of Israel. For Iranians, and most of the world, actions speak louder than words, and this seems to be a lesson Trump in particular has failed to grasp.

Trump, alerted the nation this week that elections are vulnerable, yet ignored US vulnerabilities in the oil and sovereignty wars he has initiated. He didn’t speak of America’s flailing and collapsing empire, or the US destruction of global demand that started with Trump’s tariff-driven approach to American autarky and is being expedited by US actions in and around the Strait of Hormuz, Bab-el-Mandeb, and beyond.

Why would Trump want to drive prices up for oil, fertilizer, helium and other commodities, beyond the strategic placement of Monday morning shorts? Part of the answer may be found in the pattern of Trump’s military “assisted” CIA coup in Caracas, and his demanded emplacement of Iraq’s latest prime minister. These and other deep state projects all follow the same game plan. Ask the Ukrainians.

In the case of Iraq, Executive Order 13303 on May 22nd, 2003, confiscated all Iraq oil revenue, and placed it in a US-controlled account at the Federal Reserve. Every subsequent President has renewed this order, for no other reason than to steal from Iraq, and leverage its government. Iraq oil sales are paid to the US, and later a politically managed portion of that revenue is returned to the Iraqi government to prop up Baghdad, and ensure US controls the political corruption. This process played out recently when the USG directed that al-Zaidi be named prime minister by the Iraqi parliament as “... al-Maliki … originally nominated by the framework in January… faced strong opposition from President Donald Trump, who threatened to cut off US support for Iraq if he returned to office.” Well – Trump didn’t just threaten to cut off support. It was not until two weeks ago, after the US pick was sworn in, did the US release months of withheld oil revenues from NY. That said, al-Zaidi is really, really, really, ridiculously good-looking, according to Trump.

In Caracas, the same operation is in play, this time via Trump’s Executive Order 14737 of January 9th, 2026, entitled “Safeguarding Venezuelan Oil Revenue for the Good of the American And Venezuelan People” and well explained here. The production revenue and all major decisions regarding the largest oil fields in the world, is in US hands, and in a US government funds account.

These accomplishments, and the US-encouraged departure of the UAE from OPEC may extend the usable life of the US dollar, and ameliorate some of the $40 Trillion in unpayable current debt and the coming explosion of US entitlement debt pushing past an unthinkable $250 Trillion. Establishing a new US-owned “OPEC” to back US debt by controlling the production decisions and resources of six and maybe seven (if you count Libya) significant oil producers satisfies a deep state need – one increasingly exposed by global decentralization and the multipolar world.

Because the deep state gets what it needs, though war and corruption, and increasing centralized control of America and her lackeys, Trump’s personal credibility is just not a factor. Like a warm-up band, his performance may set the tone, or it may flop, but either way the main attraction will deliver. What the deep state delivers is the exercise of military and other coercive power, and the leverage of the discredited world of US-led international agreements and the “rules-based order.”

An example of this is the use of international organizations to aid deep state wars. UN manipulation by the US is well known: attacks on the ICC are ramping up; use of non-political agencies like the International Maritime Organization to interfere with Oman; and US pressure on various internet security certificate authorities to silence Iranian news and communications are only a few examples.

It’s not Trump’s “credibility” nor Trump’s constant falsehoods that the deep state requires. The deep state requires simply that he appear to be lighting fires and putting them out frenetically enough so that Americans lose sight of what is real, what is fake, what is moral and what is immoral, what is good for the American people, and what is good for the deep state.

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