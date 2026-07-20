Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gilgamech's avatar
Gilgamech
5d

It’s The Art of The Steal.

Reply
Share
Bruce's avatar
Bruce
4d

Thank you for highlighting the executive orders and the control over the oil in other countries. The world picture starts to get clearer.

Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Kwiatkowski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture