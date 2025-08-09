Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

1. You cannot tariff the entire world without a) seizing up global trade; or b) forcing your trading partners to go elsewhere; c) wrecking what domestic manufacturing remains by jacking up the cost of their inputs. Rare is a domestic manufacturer who does not have a global supply chain.

2. Extending tax cuts to your donors, pure fiscal profligacy, will cause our $37 trillion national debt to grow a minimum of $1 trillion per year. Just who is going to sop up this additional debt? The countries you have tariffed to death? Watch the bond market. When ten year Treasuries pay five percent interest, the world will know the USA may not be able to pay the interest on its debt. Katie bar the door when that happens.

3. You cannot bully the world through sanctions and military threats. BRICS is nothing but a balancing coalition against American imperial overreach. The notion that a country with four percent of the world’s population, and a declining industrial base, can forever dominate the entire world was, and is a fantasy. Deep state, get over yourselves. CIA, call off the dogs.

4. Ukraine. Look at the damn map. What’s the length of the border between the US and Canada, between the US and Mexico? OF COURSE, those two countries are within America’s sphere of influence. Now, look at the length of the border between Ukraine and Russia. You don’t think the same applies there? We have seen over the past three years the slow, remorseless advance of the Russian army, demonstrating that is, in fact, the case. It was a fevered dream to think Russia would ever tolerate NATO bases, and nasty NATO missiles on its border. Funny, isn’t it? Russia’s reaction to a perceived mortal threat on its border is precisely the same reaction the Kennedy administration had when it found Russian missiles on Cuban soil. America set a precedent, and Russia confirmed it.

The Ukrainian army is in dire straights. The Russians are bludgeoning the Ukrainians to death, the ineluctable result of Russia’s superior manpower and weapons/ammunition resources. The West threw all it had on the Ukrainian side: money, weapons, ammo, and the mother of all sanctions regimes. So why is Russia winning? BECAUSE RUSSIA HAS SUPERIOR RESOURCES. Just look at the absence of any surge in output from America’s defense industrial base. Name the item. Russia has outproduced the entire collective West. You would think we would have figured this out before Ukraine went to war.

There was a man who cautioned against this FUBAR. The great George Kennan, among other distinguished observers, bluntly told all who listened that NATO expansion, if carried to its illogical conclusion, may very well result in the single greatest strategic defeat in America’ history. Guess what, folks, we’re there!

Mr. Trump indicated during the campaign he understood this, or at least enough to make a difference. Once elected, no clear path to extricate us from this debacle did he take. He surrounded himself with a team uncommitted to the vision he articulated during his campaign. As a result he has bounced from pillar to post, frustrating those of us who fantasized he would be a ray of sanity. The man has opened his mouth plenty enough for this lone citizen to abandon fantasy land. Tariffs, fiscal policy, Ukraine: mistake, mistake, bloody mistake.

One final note: if Ukraine becomes our worst strategic defeat, our kowtowing to Bibi’s slaughter fest in Gaza may be the worst moral blight in our history, for which there is no excuse. Our young people see straight through their elders hypocrisy.

It's one thing to talk too much but if what comes out of your mouth exposes your stupidity that is another thing and when you are trying to bully the rest of the world whose leaders are a lot smarter than you and know ultimately that you have compromised yourself through careless and probably heinous sexual deviance that is being used to direct your actions by you know who then you and the rest of us has a HUGE problem.

