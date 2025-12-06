Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed's avatar
Ed
5d

Next year when I tell someone that I am not enthusiastically celebrating the 250th birthday of the USA and he or she asks me why, I will refer them to this superb commentary by Karen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dirk Beauregarde's avatar
Dirk Beauregarde
5d

Your best yet, thank you so much Karen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Karen Kwiatkowski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture