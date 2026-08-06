Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

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Amy Gallagher's avatar
Amy Gallagher
2d

Excellent, as always, ma'am. Saw it on YT this morning. So cool that you shared it here as well. Your interviews are always quite engaging and edifying. Especially love your visits with Brandon Weichert.

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Inner Logic's avatar
Inner Logic
2d

Wow. What a find. Thank you @Glenn Diesen for putting this out there.

Chapeau Mademoiselle.

It seems to me that Iran is increasingly strategically placing the USA into a box, and that box happens to be the country most vehement against Iran.

A fish in the barrel scenario.

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