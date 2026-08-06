Discussion with Glen DiesenHe's one of the best minds out there!Karen KwiatkowskiAug 06, 2026411210ShareThanks for reading Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareSubscribe411210Share
Excellent, as always, ma'am. Saw it on YT this morning. So cool that you shared it here as well. Your interviews are always quite engaging and edifying. Especially love your visits with Brandon Weichert.
Wow. What a find. Thank you @Glenn Diesen for putting this out there.
Chapeau Mademoiselle.
It seems to me that Iran is increasingly strategically placing the USA into a box, and that box happens to be the country most vehement against Iran.
A fish in the barrel scenario.