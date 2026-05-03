Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

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Sarah White's avatar
Sarah White
4d

"Descriptive" piece, for sure! Karen's ability to gather evidence and expose truth through description, thus blowing to smithereens the overarching illusion the global perverts have created is exceptional and excellent. My hearty compliments, Karen, on such a piercing and needful essay.

For those that haven't read John Perkins, Confessions of an Economic Hit Man, please do.

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Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
4d

As I have said many times before, this country (USA) is and always has been a fraud. It was created as an easily manipulated and controlled means of of wealth extraction. A grifters piñata set up by the Rothschild , illuminati, crown of England . We have been under their control as a managed corporation since just after the civil war. It has never been an independent sovereign entity. To keep this all going and to prevent any out and out war with England a long list of scams, altered history, legalese meant to confound and scare populations into compliance and submission has been created and constantly added on to. All wars have been manufactured under false pretenses and their details falsified for the desired outcome for brainwashing purposes. A bombs, germs and viruses , the fossil fuel peak oil lie and the suppression of primary water knowledge are just a drop in the bucket of how we have been mismanaged.I now at age 73 have figured out that everything has been a lie and if you want to look for any truth the starting point should be at 180 degrees from the so called facts.

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