The Iran war, like every US war, is a banker’s war. Smedley Butler knew.

“Negotiating” with real estate con-men and private equity bros is an obvious indicator. Another is Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s public and unrestrained strategy to kill trade, hyper-inflate Iranian currency, and create poverty and starvation in Iran. We’ve been weaponizing the dollar for decades to force other countries to submit to US mandates and demands. The urgency now is to gain that submission before the smart money vacates our increasingly untrusted and wholly politicized fiat.

Since February 28th of this year the US has also unloaded half of our munitions and missile inventory on Iranian “military” targets, accidentally hitting over 81,000 civilian infrastructure targets. Our expensive offensive military production capacity can’t rapidly replace these wasted munitions, and it should not, as these weapons do nothing at all to defend America or keep her safe.

Another contrived war is the US/NATO war against Russia, taking place in Ukraine, using the same pattern: Economic warfare followed by an expensive military onslaught from the sea and air. Early on in the kinetic portion of the conflict, the US destroyed the Nord Stream pipeline, forcing EU buyers onto the pricy American natural gas teat. War today may include mass-produced and integrated drones controlled from anywhere, but it’s the same air war and assault paradigm.

Underlying the economic and kinetic wars in Iran and Ukraine is the US-dominated investment fund acquisition of whatever is left after the “win.” In both cases, US government goals include subordinating Europe to US markets, and positioning for the future subordination of Russia, and China. While the media occasionally reports instances of Ukrainian corruption and graft, and we bemoan the cost of the 60 day war in Iran thus far, the trillion dollar grifters in NYC and London smile and nod.

Like these two wars, and the more obvious hijack of Venezuelan oil fields, the US-Israeli genocide in Gaza also follows this pattern of economic deprivation and ruin, followed by air war to destroy the terrain, housing, industry, and food production. Israel has been exploiting Gaza for decades, but thanks to TikTok the world saw how this is actually done in real time since October 7th, 2023. Israel, with integrated US support, habitually manages Palestinians by controlling currency, calories and concrete with an attention to detail that would make a 1944 German Nazi blush. Imprison, torture, assassinate, and periodically attack “military targets” from the air while accidentally on purpose destroying everything and everyone connected to civil and economic society rounds out the list.

Israel’s open contempt for those standing in its way is modeled and emulated by the US. George W. Bush’s 2003 Executive Order 13303 that ensured Iraqi oil would be sold in dollars and the revenue “stored” in a New York Federal Reserve Bank account. This kleptomanic arrangement continues to this day. President Trump recently leveraged the EO, directing the Iraqi parliament not name their preferred candidate as Prime Minister, but choose another more acceptable to the United States. And they did.

This administration – with a trade as a weapon, monetary policy as national security, and endless wars – has launched a global economic depression, in part because of the shortsighted idiocy of people like Bessent and Hegseth, and in part because Trump owed Zionists $250 million, and bankers even more for his recent election.

For a bargain basement price – $147 million from banking heir Timothy Mellon, as much as $250 million from Zionist Miriam Adelson, and hundreds of millions from a slew of hedge fund managers, bankers and other passionate Zionists over the 2024 campaign season, the rest of us have been forced to spent at least $2 Billion every single day since February 28th to provide top cover for one more Zionist land-grab and to ensure dollar dominance in the global oil trade. And that’s just the lowball estimate for one of these ongoing contrived wars.

These donors represent the elite class running the US. They have won nothing, but they have unified the world against the US and her stated interests, abandoned the so-called rules-based system the US once demanded, and unleashed a global fever for sovereignty – theirs, not ours.

There is a literal chasm between what average Americans want for the United States, and what the Epstein class of global perverts and money launderers, superstate intelligence organizations and crony tech bros want from the United States. If it were geography, we would need to build a very long bridge just to meet in the middle. But bridges aren’t really our thing.

Two years ago, a concrete pier supporting Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge was hit a slow moving container ship. Cost to repair is over $5 Billion (two and a half days of spending on the Iran war), and rebuilding has not yet started. On the other hand, Iran, a primary target of US empire, has shown itself to be creative and quick in rebuilding the bridges we blew up.

We can’t build bridges, but apparently the Empire does have a hypersonic missile. Several development programs for such a missile were cancelled because they didn’t work, but the Army’s land based hypersonic missile, Dark Eagle, is active. It’s in the test phase, and like the PrSM “precision” missile earlier in the Iran war, it will be tested by the Trump administration on live populations with similar imprecise and unpredictable results.

The US empire is also not very good at building political off-ramps. It’s not because we the people can’t or won’t; it’s because the executive state doesn’t want to.

The fundamental problem for Americans is not that the empire violates the Constitution and basic logic. The problem is that we tolerate – and continue to support – our psychopathic government. We succumb to the exceptional liars who use us and the wealth and liberty of our country to pursue their own interests. We not only tolerate them, we celebrate them, elect and re-elect them, and then we apologize for them, and we forgive their every sin.

The House and Senate both love war. They love to fund it, and they refuse to stop it. Ukraine, Gaza, Iran, the forced capture of Venezuela and maybe Cuba or even Greenland, in every case our representatives believe in war, and their response to our popular rejection of war is to extend the FISA Act and a thousand other unconstitutional domestic laws to better shape and control domestic dissent.

Any off-ramp in this Iran fiasco will come far to late to save the US military, Trump’s presidency, or an American and maybe global depression. Even if the US declares victory and walks away from the Middle East tomorrow, it’s also too late to salvage the US global reputation, or global confidence in our dollar. At this point, any old off-ramp would suffice, and be the right decision.

History will note that Donald Trump and the passive war-hungry Congress irrationally, emotionally, and unsuccessfully sought global supremacy in the twilight of the American empire. Trump senses this, and his psychopathy may lead him to do the unthinkable in order to avoid the inevitable.

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