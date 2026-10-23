Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

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John Osman's avatar
John Osman
4d

Very strong stuff, Karen.

I completely agree with you.

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Bruce J Kellogg's avatar
Bruce J Kellogg
4d

We have a zillon dollar war budget and yet I just spent time with an active duty US Army helicopter pilot who said they barely get enough flying hours to stay qualified because there is no money. Too funny.

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