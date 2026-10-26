Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

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Hugh Wildman's avatar
Hugh Wildman
3h

Voting is the adult version of writing a letter to Santa Claus.

See the Princeton study by Gilens and Page (2014).

They only do what the voters want just 2% of the time. Not kidding. https://act.represent.us/sign/the-problem-tmp

https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/perspectives-on-politics/article/abs/testing-theories-of-american-politics-elites-interest-groups-and-average-citizens/62327F513959D0A304D4893B382B992B

So are you voting because Republicans do what you want 1.5% of the time--- and the other guys only 0.5% of the time?

That's not just sad -- it's un-American.

REAL Americans would stop playing along and FIGHT BACK.

If AIPAC picks all the candidates (and they do) it's rigged no matter who wins.

Anyone pretending you can vote our way out of this is blowing smoke up your skirt.

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