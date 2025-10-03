Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
edb's avatar
edb
2d

hard hitting and spot on

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sarah White's avatar
Sarah White
2d

"we don’t often hear about the brutal 1864 burning of the Shenandoah Valley by General Philip Sheridan, or General Sherman’s murderous march from Atlanta to the Sea, both on orders by future president Ulysses Grant."

Thank you for including this poignant piece of history. Such anguish and waste inflicted on fellow citizens, their homes, land, livestock - with a heart for Virginia and all folks of the south, I still shudder at the thought.

Hopefully some of your reader's will be inspired to gain knowledge of that devastation and realize there is a pattern of brutal warmongering that comes from too many leaders in the U.S.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Kwiatkowski
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture