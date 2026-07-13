Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

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Howard's avatar
Howard
3h

Excellent piece.

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Kitty Antonik Wakfer's avatar
Kitty Antonik Wakfer
2h

Graham's now permanent absence in US Congress is a GAIN for those who do NOT WANT WARS. Unfortunately, it is not unlikely that a clone will be put in his Senate seat. I hope the voters of SoCarolina will now show more longrange wide viewed thinking than the majority has done in the past.

BTW reports are that Graham died of a ruptured Aorta which causes death very quickly; it is typically due to arteriosclerotic vascular disease even w/o earlier major symptoms.

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