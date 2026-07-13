The weekend news that Senator Lindsey Graham is dead at 71 is a shock; even more curious is the tedious whitewashing of his death by the warmongering state he served.

It was only a few weeks ago that Lindsey was observed at Disney World holding a child’s toy, surrounded by his loving family . He looked about as healthy as a rabid neoconservative and outed genocide advocate could be in a public place, but nevertheless, his death “after a brief illness” was surprising. His loving family – as mysterious and unidentified as the two F-15 crewmen “rescued” in Iran a few months ago – asks for time.

Trump mentioned his last conversation with Lindsey, which appears to have been held immediately after the Senator’s visit to a Ukrainian drone factory. They talked mainly about supporting Trump’s Save America Act…nothing about Ukraine, Graham’s trip, or the war that has been Lindsey Graham’s private and public obsession for years.

The adoring sycophancy of Meet The Press celebrated Graham as a man who loved his work, and worked tirelessly. Pay no attention to the mountains of the dead he created and justified.

Trump, projecting, indicated that Graham would be even more appreciated now that he is dead. Incidentally, Trump already has someone in mind to replace Graham in the Senate, at least until the South Carolina special election.

Of Graham’s “many legacies,” Trump narrowed it down to one: his defense of Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Cavanaugh over 12 years ago!

The reaction of the world and by most Americans, on the other hand, is anything but tedious.

First, the drone factory Graham had visited was nearly simultaneously bombed by Russian forces; Larry Johnson lays it all out here. Was this a proxy war death? Might Graham be buried with full military honors? Does it mean a hot war with Russia? Or does his death signify the exact opposite, a coming closure of this Ukrainian chapter?

Second, Graham’s loyalty to Israel was surpassed only by that of Senator Ted Cruz and Ambassador Huckabee, and the DC isn’t talking about any of that – especially as the upcoming NDAA will require AIPAC-funded and compromised legislators to support its passage with its several IDF-DoW fusion sections intact. Would losing Graham’s influence here be a concern? In 1973, Senator William Fulbright observed that 80% of the Senate was controlled by Israel. Is a 98% AIPAC-controlled Senate enough today? Only a few Republican Congressmen stood up to AIPAC, both were threatened, one resigned, and the other was successfully primaried using over $30 million in Israeli lobby money, some of which is recycled from US aid to Israel. What is the magic number of Congressional patrons that Israel requires? Is the loss of Graham acceptable to Israel? Is his death actually useful as Israel quietly worms its way into every dark warren of the military leg of the military-industrial-Congressional complex?

We find relative silence on Graham’s passing from Netanyahu, although when asked, he reverted to telling the world what a great American patriot Graham was, someone who put America first, echoing Trump’s celebration of Graham. Netanyahu likened Graham to a superhero defending “Freedom, justice and the American way” and “traditional values.”

Third, the deep state, surrounding and nurturing the infantile Trump like nurse bees cuddling a queen, seems OK with this sudden death, and the upcoming one to be announced shortly after the Kentucky special election deadline. Both Senators could be counted on to support Trump’s massive defense demands, and to pressure others to do so. Are we watching a naturally occurring reshaping of the Senate, or something else?

Graham was known for three things. Manufacturing wars and promoting war profiteers in general, and defending the genocide in Gaza and South Lebanon as being no different than Allied tactics in Dresden, US atomic experiments in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and NAZI attacks on Guernica and Stalingrad. To a lesser extent, Graham was known as a political aberration, a closeted gay boomer Republican well on his way to dying in office 20 years hence, as Mitch McConnell has done, serving the deep state into his 80s.

While we can’t find Lindsey’s family, we do know where Mitch’s wife of 23 years Elaine Chao is. She left for China two days before Mitch was hospitalized and never came back.

There are many theories as to what is happening in the USSA, and as in the Cold War, intelligence analysts and observers are interpreting the tea leaves – what is reported, what is not reported, what is seen and what is not seen – in order to determine where power lies, how it is shifting, and what the future holds.

It’s becoming more difficult to airbrush out a political figure, hide the crimes of the state, and persist in the nation-wide lies we call control narratives. We anticipate the narrative, and every action, reaction, lie and fable uttered by our great leaders is suspect from the start. This evolution of popular suspicion of everything may actually be the goal – cultivated by some parts of the state in a domestic neocolonial divide and conquer strategy. Perhaps the noise and distrust will be calmed and corralled by a new state soma, maybe a GLP-induced passivity.

Until then, we may speculate.

Could it be that Lindsay Graham and his ilk, for a variety of reasons, are killing an already fractured and corrupt Republican Party? Are these united States waking up to the fact that their own Senators seem to be controlled by the central state rather than shaped by the priorities and needs of the various states? The “NDAA with Israeli fusion” completes a mission Tel Aviv has been working on from the beginning – control of US power projection and finances, and leveraging every elected leader to fund – and sacrifice US security – towards the enrichment of the Zionist state. It’s an old ask, and it’s now or never for Israel, before the US empire implodes, and the US Congress becomes contaminated with the unruly and uncontrollable.

The Safeguard Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act that Trump wants is geared toward popular sentiment. It has nothing to do with deep state wars that voters hate but can’t control via the ballot box; fewer voters, better voters, or “citizen voters” cannot make a single dent in the deep state in pursuit of empire and profit. Yet Trump craves its passing so much, he is working to link it to the overflowing NDAA pig trough, a wasteful criminal bill all but guaranteed to pass.

On the surface, SAVE is a populist effort that further guts the 9th and 10th amendments. By requiring federally approved proof of federally-granted citizenship to take advantage of a federally-granted right, states are made irrelevant. Beneath the surface, it is an uber-nationalization of the vote, and it fits ever so nicely into the surveillance state and national policing. While we sit wondering whether civil war is coming, the central state is already enlisting its army, compromising state institutions, and identifying the enemy.

We can only trust the state to pursue, and to design, that which advances its own power and survivability.

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