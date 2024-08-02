It’s fun to sit and wonder what might have happened, and I’m not just thinking about the near-miss assassination attempt on Donald Trump on “J-13.”

Half the country and the entire deep state – a Mandarinate – is monitoring lies and obfuscation from DC. Was it sheer blatant civil servant incompetence or was it a legit deep state op, complete with plenty of advance work in the digital space? We have the CIA’s word that they didn’t give the kid the MK Ultra treatment, because, well, that program ended 40 years ago, don’t you know!

I mentioned to Judge Napolitano the other day that if we could track and see exactly what the government is spending our money on, we could emasculate the deep state and bring it to heel. Not exactly in those words, but what if we could see in real time the black, hidden, never publicized or admitted budgets of the CIA and other intelligence agencies? What if we could look inside the vaults of the Pentagon’s Bank of Gumby?

We know that the 12 million shares of Truth Social, and a significant volume of Rumble shares were shorted by Austin Private Wealth in the weeks before the attempted Trump assassination was a clerical error. The investment firm stated that these unusually large shorts were actually recorded in error in late June, and reported on July 12. Nobody noticed the problem for two and a half weeks. Once the J-13 assassination failed, a temporary statement on the APW website was that a third party vendor had made an error of scale, and this error was corrected with an amended report to the FEC on July 16th. As far as we know, no one at Austin Private Wealth or the “third party” has been fired.

Naturally, the Austin Private Wealth shorts remind many of the abnormal high number of shorts made on American and United Airlines shortly before 9-11 over two decades ago. The eternally smarmy apologist for the deep state Snopes has a good summary, predictably concluding that nothing really corrupt occurred in 2001 either.

What if J-13 had been successful in its objective? Would the filed amendment – one that would deny and possibly prevent nearly a trillion dollars in shareholder profits -- have been issued at all? I don’t understand how things work in that business, but it makes me wonder.

I also wonder how close we would be to peace in Ukraine if democracy had actually been our goal, and if the US had insisted and perhaps paid for a fair election last March, when the Ukrainian Constitution required it. Instead, Zelensky has become the Ukrainian Caesar, unpopular among the people, feared by the elected unicameral parliament, and beholden to several criminal elements in and out of Ukraine. Zelensky, 32 months into a devastating war, is suspending national debt payments to postpone a coming default and financial restructure, and he is speaking openly about peace with Russia. But because he is no longer the elected and legitimate leader in Ukraine, there is a new barrier to that potential peace treaty – who in Kiev will sign it? The US and NATO props up an unpopular dictator, and funds a war that has decimated Ukraine’s population, industry and environment, and democracy. The rest of the world already expects this level of graft and hypocrisy from Washington, London, Berlin and Paris, and is not surprised. If a presidential election in Ukraine had been held, very likely Zelensky would have lost. If Ukraine had had a legitimate leader in May, would it already have a signed peace treaty?

The lack of a legally and popularly-elected Ukrainian president is by design, and the US and NATO objectives of completely crushing Ukraine in the name of NATO expansion and rejuvenation are still in play. Much like the stonewalling bureaucrats who don’t know what happened on J-13, the blind leviathan insists that it fights for democracy in Ukraine, even as this criminal foreign policy is utterly exposed as fraud, and is publicly collapsing.

As Ukraine funding and war profiteering winds down in Washington, and a decrepit invalid in the White House awaits the announcement of his death, Americans are just realizing what it means to “support Israel.” World War III may start soon in the Middle East, rather than eastern Europe. They say the chicken is no doubt involved in breakfast, but the pig is committed. The US is involved in Ukraine, but it is the wholly committed pig when it comes to the Middle East. Pork and oil jokes aside, the acceleration of mass war in the Middle East cannot happen without our bacon.

Named ICC criminal Netanyahu, nee Mileikowsky, addressed Congress last week, from a podium drenched in blood, screaming about idiots in America who oppose his efforts to completely exterminate Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank. The Republicans, with one beautiful exception, attended with over half of the Democrats in obeisance and submission to a man who rules the Zionist state as tenuously as Joe Biden rules the US. Netanyahu’s visit was followed by a near civil war in Israel over whether or not IDF soldiers have the right to rape their Palestinian prisoners to death. His visit was on the heels of a horrifying report of Palestinian toddlers being targeted and shot to death by IDF snipers in Gaza. Soft-hearted people in the hinterlands might have thought that rape and executing babies as a tool of war were Geneva Convention violations, or at least wrong. In Israel, the popular position and the government position is that rape and murder of Palestinians simply falls, as all other crimes the state commits, under Israel’s right to exist.

Israel is currently, with US commitment and direct assistance, lobbing missiles and conducting raids and assassinations on not just Gaza and the West Bank, but Syria, Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, among other neighbors.

What if we remembered that Israel’s government exists and functions as it does because of the US, specifically the US taxpayer? Israel’s military fights by virtue of US aid, gifts, technology and collusion. The US, in committing to Israel, right and wrong, past, present and future, is the literal pig, and war in the Middle East is not one that the US can afford to fight. In fact, despite Israel’s self-interested support of our adventures in Iraq and Afghanistan, both of those experiences were costly and tragic failures for the US taxpayer, and the US economy. What if Israel knows that and doesn’t give a damn?

What if Congressmen and Senators didn’t have AIPAC handlers assigned to them, never took gifted vacations to Israel upon their election to the House or Senate, were moral and upright people who did not subject themselves to Mossad blackmail, and weren’t in some cases, dual citizens of Israel?

We are inundated with ideas for healing this country and its money, restoring its higher self and its Constitution, reducing its public hypocrisy and its wars abroad. Many of these ideas are very good! Maybe it is time – instead of asking our ruling class “what if” – we simply present the Mandarinate with a more fundamental if/then scenario. “IF” government, at any level, is not working legally OR cost effectively OR towards solvency/peace/liberty, “THEN” it is defunded. The way the US is trending, in terms of debt, war and political legitimacy, George Boole may prove as visionary as the American founders, and as instrumental if the United States is to survive intact.

Share