Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sera's avatar
Sera
3d

Like the Trump phenomenon, traitors like Graham are unimportant in themselves. What dismays me is how they are normalized as their crimes fade. The fealty to Israel is coming to a head now in the merger of our two states.

I used to joke that it’s nonsense to call Israel the 51st state: it’s actually the second Washington. Because of people like Graham that’s no longer a joke.

When phonies like Ocasio-Cortez can eulogize a character like Graham we’re trampling our history and denying what’s left of reality. Evil does exist and the evil of Graham, Trump, and Netanyahu will not be cured by simply papering over it.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Charlie Kaften's avatar
Charlie Kaften
3d

Amen. The entire system has been hollowed out. We are left with a dysfunctional circus of endless war making and grotesque self-aggrandizement. Is it irredeemable? At some point, the patient can no longer be saved. Heaven help us all.

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Kwiatkowski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture