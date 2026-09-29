Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

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HeatherL
Sep 29

I was thinking this. The farmer threw a spanner in the works, definitely. But the Brits have been sold such utter rubbish lately (eg Skripals) that they think they can get away with anything. The complicit MSM is there to peddle the narratives.

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John
Sep 29

Reminds me of the 7/7 London bombings that also seem to have used islamic patsies as cover for the bombings that the caring sharing "authorities" appear to have planted themselves.

A guy did a very good video of the strange goings on that day and they tried to get a non-jury trial of him for daring to point all these things out but he managed to get in front of a jury, and being essentially charged with doing the journalism the controlled lamestream media failed to do, he was found not guilty in very short order.

By all accounts the jury were appalled at what was clearly a government plot to murder, successfully, many innocent people.

Many of the families tried for years to hold the criminals Blair and Brown responsible but sadly failed. It seems we must await the arrival of a higher power before such criminals face justice for their crimes.

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