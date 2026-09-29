“[T]he picture I had was three extremely unusual vehicles parked in the middle of our village and a group of unknown men running around. So, that’s my picture, I don’t know whether that’s the full picture or not.”

These are the words of the British farmer from Whelford who saw three white vans and a handful of strangers in masks blocking the road in the middle of the night. She tried calling nearby RAF Fairford security, but apparently the phone call was not answered.

RAF Fairford is the Yank’s primary forward operating base in the UK for the illegal US-Israeli war on Iran. Bombers and fighter aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons are located at Fairford, and this complements nicely with the relatively close RAF Lakenheath, where the Biden Admin initiated a return of US nuclear weapons to the UK several years ago. The rational for this re-nuking of our UK vassal state may be for Iran and to compensate for the shade the US-Israeli elites have been throwing on the also US-nuke host of Turkey, but we don’t really know. We do know the neocons who ran Obama, Trump I, Biden and Trump II administrations still badly want to nuke Russia, so there is that.

The UK government proudly responded to the event this weekend with predictably hilarious and bumbling leadership. The current graduates of the Benny Hill School of Security and Diplomacy must make Brits proud. Impressively titled Counter Terrorism Policing senior national coordinator, deputy assistant commissioner Vicki Evans said “This is a hugely complex and large-scale operation, involving local and national policing, the MOD, and local agencies, who are working together …. I’d like to reassure them that our activity is in the interest of national security, but most importantly in the interest of their own safety.” Of course it is!

UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said the incident near RAF Fairford is a reminder of the “threats” the UK faces. “We will always stand up for our security against those who would do us harm,” unless it is our own policy to do otherwise.

Rivaling the tone-deaf idiocy our own illustrious Pete, Defense Secretary Wes Streeting observed that the US and the UK have “the closest alliance” of any two countries in the world, adding the two nations will always ‘stand together’ against those who wish to cause harm.” He then threw the local farmer under the bus inferring that she “didn’t have the full picture.”

Benny Hill would be so proud, and yet, this “event’ is certainly a breach of something. The current narrative, awaiting more “police work,” is the London Five got together with three mostly empty white vans they parked haphazardly in the road near RAF Fairford in order to “blow something up.” As an American in 2026, in light of the tremendous number of similar FBI-facilitated ops with just-in-time discovery, I just wonder about the rest of the team. You know, the MI5 (or the NCA) and the FBI, and who were the MI6 and CIA/Mossad coordination officers?

A normal person can’t tell by looking at the five shirtless men in custody without imagining their shock that the guys who were supposed to bring the explosives never showed. On the other hand, I can also imagine the shock and dismay of those guys when they heard about the 999 emergency call by a lady farmer in Welford returning home after midnight from a party.

The farmer from Welsford was a bit perturbed when Wes Streeting said she didn’t have the full picture. She is also a bit perturbed that despite having her number from the 999 call, and her public interviews in the media as both an eyewitness and reporter of a potential international security incident, the police had not reached out to her to find out more. She stated:

“At 1.36am I called 999 to report what I had seen. Within 10 minutes, the village was full of armed police. I think it was pure luck that I arrived in the village at a similar time to the vans.

I am absolutely staggered that it was left to me, as a member of the public, to see and report this. The airbase were operating a roadblock close to the entrance to the base, but not on any of the other roads.

But we assumed someone would be monitoring the roads around the base perimeter and taking regular patrols in the village. Clearly, this was not happening, and I believe that my 999 call foiled whatever plans they had.

Even more surprising that, following my call at 1.36am, the police were aware of the presence of the three vans, but didn’t evacuate the village until 6am.

No one from the police has been in touch to ask me anything about it. I think they were hyper-focused and vigilant about the base itself, and had absolutely no regard for our village.

The vans were within metres of houses, and those people were left unaware, apart from the fact that I sent a message to our village WhatsApp group, hoping that some people would be awake and could make sure their doors were locked… I’m just really keen to highlight that it appears someone really dropped the ball on this.”

I don’t think anyone dropped the ball, but it is possible someone coming home late from a party threw a wrench in the works, forcing possibly one of the more incompetent governments on the planet (and their “best ally” and their best ally’s “best ally” into an unplanned Plan B.

Commendations to the Daily Mail, for this helpful note: “Today’s arrests [of the London Five] are not believed to be part of a pre-planned operation, meaning police were previously unaware of the plot [italics added].

She used WhatsApp to notify her neighbors in the middle of the night. Fun stuff aside, there are serious issues here, beyond obvious US and UK aversions to having a Plan B, C or D in any operation, large or small. False flags have been around forever, and berating, baiting, and beating the public to support more state power, more state surveillance and less freedom to live, move, speak, communicate or trade is a fundamental late stage imperial objective. Can anyone deny it?

I am reminded of a disturbing movie I watched decades ago called “Boxing Helena.” The director, Jennifer Lynch, has gone on to direct a lot of horror and serial killer material, but this movie was a flop when it debuted in 1993, and still is. But when I think of the state and its relationship to the people, I often think of the plot she explored – the living and libertarian part of a relationship (the polis and the marketplace) is slowly held captive and eventually mutilated and immobilized through the sick control freakishness of the soulless and dark state. Prove me wrong.

We can both laugh at the perfection of Benny Hill’s caricatures, and be appalled at the continually revealed and horrific nature of the lying, destroying state. The boyish and brain-dead visages of our boy Pete Hegdeath and baby-face Wes Streeting make them perfect front men for the armageddon desired by the elites in the West. But we must not underestimate the state — which at heart and necessarily is always a war state — and what it will do to extend its survival.

The London Five have already been released on bail. The current foils of western totalitarian ambition in Iran or Russia, and small farmers and others who keep their eyes open and trust their guts will be watched and monitored ever more closely. The state will never allow us the forget “how much we need them,” even as its final act shifts from brutality to comedy.