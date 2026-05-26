Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

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Cosmo T Kat's avatar
Cosmo T Kat
3d

Let's be honest here, what is the true meaning of the Abraham Accords? It's the classic huckster's gambit to deceive others into joining a coalition to be ruled by USrael and the goal is the greater Israel project. Israel pretends to guarantee security in a region they want to dominate so, it would be inviting the foxes to watch over the hen house.

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Uaifo Ojo's avatar
Uaifo Ojo
3d

Lovely and concise if brutal analysis, with an honest almost detached lens that examines true reality that it seems the american and western elites have decided to ostrich themselves from in the hopes that ignoring it will make the empire's demise reality suddenly go away

But no such luck will be found and sooner or later the naked reality will finally catch up even to their deluded sensibilities and the emperor will finally know he wears no clothes... And all the rest of the world has known this for a good long while, just waiting for them to figure it out and leave all the rest of us the fuck alone

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