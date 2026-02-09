Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sera's avatar
Sera
14h

It’s a bit ironic to write a comment here, which will be read by the few people who don’t need to be reminded, but here it is.

What the subjects of King George had that Americans have mostly lost, is time to think. Our news cycle isn’t daily, it’s about five minutes between updates.

On the day that Michael Parenti died, the NYT ran not one word about that great man. But they found room for this:

”So, Your House Is Stinky. Here's How to Fix It.”

“How to Deal With That Drawer Full of Old

Gadgets.”

Today’s NYT ran a commentary on best and worst Super Bowl ads. Really. Not a word about the ongoing genocide, which it continues to refer to as in ceasefire mode.

I will personally combat this idiocy by sharing the important and beautifully written column above. Let’s see if we can wake the dead.

Reply
Share
Bruce J Kellogg's avatar
Bruce J Kellogg
11hEdited

I am an old soldier and former Marine. I keep hearing these call to arms yet see no one outside in formation awaiting orders. I am getting older but I still have, not just fight left in me, but the will to execute--won't do it alone though. When I hear "Fall in!" with the necessary accompanying sound of boots hitting the grinder, I will be there.

Does anyone besides me even know that the sole purpose of the second amendment is the militia. The right to bear arms is so the militia can actually fight. "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State--COMMA, not full stop--the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed". It is, contrary to what that boob Scalia said, one complete sentence.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Kwiatkowski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture