ABNA News Interview

And tiny correction, I was in the US Air Force, not Army. My Grandma, who grew up before there even was a USAF always said the same thing. Not a significant flaw. Thanks!

Update Sep 29, 2026:

English translation i text below:

Mehr 5, 1405 - 07:36

Article code: 1870208

Criticizing Washington’s approach towards Iran, Kwiatkowski, a former Pentagon official, considered the continuation of war and regional crises as the result of the connection of political, military and strategic interests in America and Israel.

According to the report of Ahl al-Bayt (AS) International News Agency - Abna While official accounts see US Middle East policies as a product of national interests, a deeper look at the link between «Donald Trump» and «Benjamin Netanyahu» reveals a different picture. This relationship, which is defined beyond the boundaries of traditional diplomacy and in the atmosphere of informal transactions, is tied to the heavy shadow of moral and financial scandals, such as the Epstein case.

This link arises from a systematic corruption structure in which crimes against humanity in Palestine and the weakening of strategic security in the United States following the start of a war against Iran and making the region insecure is the price for maintaining the power position of a certain class. In the meantime, American foreign policy has turned from a strategic tool to a tool to cover up financial crimes and consolidate the power of corrupt elites in Washington and Tel Aviv.

war against Iran; A strategic mistake from the point of view of a former Pentagon official

«Karen Kwiatkowski» Retired US Air Force and former US Department of War (Pentagon) analyst in an interview with Abna news agency about Trump’s initial promise to start a short war of several weeks, which now turned into a war of attrition after six months, which not only failed to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, but also severely weakened the military power of the United States, he said I agree with those who see this action as the biggest strategic mistake in US foreign policy history. This unnecessary war, which was started at the request of Israel, was strategically ambiguous and hated by public opinion and was designed as if its purpose was not to preserve the power and military power of the United States as it was six months ago, but to please the president. He has been insane and ignorant.Perhaps the lack of experience in the war against enemies who were unable to retaliate had caused the American commanders and military advisers to suffer some kind of neglect and optimism, or maybe they had only believed the propaganda they published themselves.

He added: Another impression is that at that time, no one was at the helm of the most powerful army in the world. There is another point of view that justifies and argues this gross mistake of the United States towards Iran in such a way that the beneficiaries of this story were the military-industrial complexes of the United States and Israel; Because chaos and low-intensity wars of attrition and destabilization are the desired result of the political factions of Israel and America. The purpose of creating this chaos is to turn America into a global energy exporter, as well as to contain or control China and Russia in a desperate attempt to maintain hegemony.

Kwiatkowski, in response to the question that despite the repeated acknowledgments of the American authorities that there is no clear vision to end the war, what justification does Washington have for the continuation of this endless swamp? He said: There is no security or economic justification for this situation, except for the cases that did not exist before the US-Israeli attack, that is, guaranteeing the free access of the United States to the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb. In addition, Iran’s nuclear capability was not weapons in nature before, but it is possible that the current leader after the assassination of Iran’s supreme leader and several members of his family (that is, the same person who prevented the formation of Iran’s nuclear weapons program)), have less desire to stay outside the club of nuclear weapons owners.

He added: I deeply believe that the arrogance and pride of Israeli and American politicians has blinded them to the nature and power of the Iranian nation and caused them to ignore the real military, technological and industrial progress of Iran. Just as they have suffered such blindness and neglect regarding the progress of Russia and China in various fields. From an emotional point of view and with regard to domestic political considerations, Trump in particular cannot accept anything that is not within the framework of victory. He sees the resilience of the Iranian leadership and people - and the existence of a signed memorandum to end the war - as a military failure.

This retired American colonel continued: However, depriving the world of 20% of its oil supply is in the interest of the US government as an energy exporter. This will increase prices, allow it to dominate Europe, boost oil dollars and curb China’s growth, and at the same time impose tariffs on Russia and restrictions on Iran’s energy exports. he does.It is a clumsy approach, full of weaknesses and costly, but Washington seems to persist.

Military and political interests behind the continuation of regional crises

He talked about the emphasis of political observers on Trump’s approach and the White House’s inaction against Netanyahu’s personal goals and whether the Middle East policy of the United States is being held hostage by the internal policies of extremist factions in Israel and actually prevents the United States from leaving the regional quagmire. will be? He said: It is difficult to answer this question, because the main reason for the — and often unspoken — war against Iran, like many other regional wars in the past two decades, is to maintain Israel’s freedom of action and military expansionism in the region, its advance in the land occupied Palestine and their elimination, and especially the strengthening of the Likud party and Netanyahu himself. However, Trump and Netanyahu’s political standing may be severely weakened in six weeks.Moreover, Israeli and American voters understand very well that their economic and security situation has not been improved by their elected leaders, but has worsened, and that Zionist Israel, in both cases, is increasingly seen as a political burden. to be.

Kwiatkowski added: In response to this public doubt and dissatisfaction with the US-Israeli wars in West Asia, both governments in Washington and Tel Aviv —, despite the media hype about issues such as the recent commitment to sell US F-35 fighters to Saudi Arabia — have actually become closer to each other politically and militarily. We see this trend in the military colonization of Somalia and Uganda by America and Israel, in Tel Aviv’s attempt to integrate with NATO member countries (such as Greece and Albania), as well as in Israel’s new interest in South and Central America. This issue is also evident in the laws related to the integration of the Israeli Army (IDF) and the Pentagon in key areas, including intelligence and military procurement.We also see this approach in the American way of war, which is modeled after Israel’s artificial intelligence-based terrorist and targeting methods, as well as in the literature we use to describe periodic attacks on Iran, such as the term «mowing.

He continued: I believe that some in Washington consider the US-Israel alliance - with the dominance of technology, finance and artificial intelligence - useful and necessary to maintain the position of the dominant power in the face of China, according to the latest national security strategy of 2025. This means that Israel can be trusted to always help the United States, and since the nature of this relationship is based on the deal It turns out that even after the end of the Trump administration, despite the American public opinion about this relationship and despite the gradual genocide and efforts to wipe out Palestinians and other groups in the region by Israel, the United States will continue to support it disproportionately and widely.

This retired American colonel also said about the decline of the traditional hegemonic influence of the West in the Middle East and the formation of an indigenous security order based on direct agreements between regional powers: Although the ultimate goal of the US-Israel alliance is still to maintain absolute superiority, the agendas and strategies of this The alliance may be changing. We have witnessed the withdrawal of American bases and forces from the Persian Gulf region and the lack of freedom of action for American military or commercial ships there or in the Red Sea; We also see the real understanding of the United States of America in West Asia, which have realized that the United States is not only a pawn in Israel’s hands, but may endanger or sacrifice its own Arab leaders at any moment.Trump’s continued reliance on two billionaire and Zionist allies who lack any official positions in the US State Department, as America’s top negotiators in West Asia and globally, is also a testament to the nature of the US approach. As a result, we are witnessing the emergence of new regional security blocs and new dialogues between the countries of the region with the aim of achieving independence from the military and financial pillars on which the power of the United States relies to exert its influence.

Consequences of the war and changing Washington calculations

He continued: If regional security alliances and agreements, preferably several — allies, are formed correctly and are not nipped in the bud at the very early stages, I think it will be possible to realize a peaceful Middle East. However, that will not be achieved as long as an expansionist, nuclear-armed Israel remains a regional military power. Countries, and certainly empires, are collapsing from within, and there are several signs that this collapse has gone a long way in the United States, as well as in Israel, as a small but powerful appendage, or rather, the de facto ruler of the American empire. We know that if the global will was applied in the West Asian region, Israel would become a normal state and Palestine would become a neighbor with efficient relations for it.The transformation of Israel into a normal state will mean the end of Zionism in the region, and it must be honestly said that this is possible only through violence or the mass migration of Israeli Zionists to other parts of the world.

In the end, Kwiatkowski said that the motivation of the White House officials to continue and intensify tensions was not the national interests of the United States, but the fear of revealing information related to moral and political cases (such as the Epstein network) and trying to maintain their political survival There is no doubt that blackmail and corruption in the corridors of power in the United States and many other governments have deep and destructive roots, and Israel has also had a long history of creating and exploiting these tools to direct American policies in line with its interests. Is. Most likely, the main factor behind the reluctance to expose Epstein’s and Mossad’s activities is not the issue of pedophilia or embarrassing sex scandals, but the financial crimes of the ruling classes in Washington and elsewhere.The warmongering that has taken place since 1947 is largely considered a betrayal of the strategic security of the United States; However, the entire system ruling the world after World War II is based on trying to achieve military dominance by relying on unsupported money and seizing the resources of weaker or more politically vulnerable countries at a price lower than the market rate.

He emphasized: The current ruling class in the United States and Israel has been formed and nurtured completely within the framework of this model. This pattern is changing; Not because a better idea has replaced it (although there are better ideas), but simply because the old pattern no longer works. This is exactly why Iran’s strategic power and its alignment with objective and fundamental realities are so important. We are currently witnessing the collapse of the failed model, while a new, multipolar model is emerging, gaining increasing legitimacy and acceptance among the majority.

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