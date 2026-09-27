Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

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Karen Kwiatkowski
Sep 29

I copied the text as translated by the computer/Google? -- in fact the questions and my answers were written by me originally, in English. I haven't looked to see if the translation back to English really matched what I emailed to the interviewer!

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John
Sep 27

Unable to access any info. What's the gist of it in 300 words or less?

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