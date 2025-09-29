Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
6d

For some reason the movie "Doctor Strangelove" comes to my mind and instead of the great Slim Pickens riding the nuke to Moscow it's Limpsey Graham The question you have to ask if there are firings (I would be surprised) would it be because Trump believes he is being lied to or that they are telling him the truth? The dream scenario for all of us plebes would be if they were all let go and all the bases around the world were closed but like most dreams that is where it will stay, in our minds. People don't get into the war business to make peace. They are in it to make money and to make money you have to always have wars.It is obvious that all the smart military minds and intelligence people are all on the outside and they meet up every week on Judge Napolitano's show and explain just how stupid the ones on the inside truly are.Thank you Karen as always!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
billybobfubar's avatar
billybobfubar
6d

Trump may not have started any wars outside the USA yet (and hasn't ended any either I might add), however he's doing an excellent job declaring & waging war on the American people.

For these efforts he surely deserves the Nobel War Prize.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Kwiatkowski
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture