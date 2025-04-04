Moon of Alabama observes that Trump’s mineral deal with Ukraine creates indefinite indentured servitude for western Ukraine. Trump seems to see himself as General MacArthur to Zelensky’s Hirohito, after a great defeat, rather than two losers who a provoked – and lost – a war with Russia. As some have noted, a deal like this with the Americans may make unconditional surrender to a wealthy and Slav-sympatico Russia a far better alternative for the average Ukrainian.

Inauthentic leadership, corruption and cowardice all lead to failure in war, and in everything else. NATO, long afflicted with a lack of defensive mission, roams incoherently creating chaos. The European ruling elite sustains itself by losing wars slowly and endlessly for profit, and to stay out of prison or the gallows.

The New York Times “expose on Ukraine” revealed Western contempt for the Russian Army, as well as a Western sense of superiority vis a vis Ukrainians. Former Zelensky advisor Oleksiy Arestovych says European and American elites see Ukrainians as “monkeys with grenades.” After lying for over a decade about Ukraine, the Times now graces us with a pseudo-intellectual explanation of how the US elite and CIA constructed, fueled and guided this proxy war with Russia. Not a single neocon is mentioned in their shady mea culpa, nor does the Times own their part selling another Congressionally unauthorized war against a nuclear armed power. In a nutshell, this is the story of US foreign policy for over 70 years.

Congress cheers the smooth diversion of defense profiteering from Afghanistan to Ukraine, and now from Ukraine to Gaza, Yemen, and Iran. Sun Tzu may not have said “follow the money,” but he did say “there is no instance of a nation benefiting from prolonged warfare.” Government media like the Times can see this in Ukraine, but refuses to acknowledge how 70 years of non-stop conflict, war and proxy war has destroyed the Constitution and impoverished the United States.

Notwithstanding its limited value to the US, or even to Europe, restoration and development costs to “fix” what the war damage has done to Ukraine is estimated at over $500 billion. That’s ten times the cost to “fix” the damage US bombs have done to Gaza, estimated at a paltry $53 billion. No wonder Trump would rather build profitable Gaza Riviera, using Arab money, instead of sacrificing the $200 billion Biden gave Ukraine plus the half a trillion it would take to clear the Ukrainian deathscape.

Here’s a thought: Ukraine surrenders to a Russia-led and -funded reformation that meets the clear and salient objectives of the SMO. Zelensky is the perfect foil for this “next step” because he is soundly disrespected by Trump and most Ukrainians. Trump will then place this “loss” on NATO’s doorstep, as he chides them for “not spending enough on defense.” NATO has long chosen expansion and intervention over strategic focus and military effectiveness, and it shows. Member states depleted their military inventories, voluntarily contracted their economic and energy options, and willingly entered a master-slave relationship with Washington DC and US-controlled global capital firms. When their voters demand better, their elite capitols ban speech, blacklist parties and jail political challengers.

With Russia and Ukraine off the table, Trump can turn to his other projects. Having eaten their young and consumed their seedstock, EU and NATO face domestic demographic and political crises, and Trump holds the whip. NATO is unnecessary to the US, except as a submissive buyer of US weapons systems delivered a generation late with overpriced maintenance contracts.

Reality tells us Denmark with a divided and militarily denuded NATO can’t stop Trump from turning Greenland into a US protectorate. The US could spend five times the $4 billion that the Danish taxpayer gives to Nuuk each year, and create a tax free zone of wealthy Greenlanders at a fraction of the cost to rebuild and restore Ukraine. This is in no way advocating for the purchase, coercion or both of Greenland, or any expansion of the US military footprint. I’m just trying to examine Donald’s business plan.

Trump sees the US, in part, as a business entity, carrying dangerous debt, having expensive commitments, and making repeated financial errors (expensive boutique wars among them). He wants to spin-off the unprofitable parts (end some wars, reduce the immigrant welfare state). He wants to target waste and inefficiency inside the company (via DOGE and DC swamp reduction).

Trump has been falsely told that foreign currency depreciation will totally offset his tariffs. That aside, his personal language of tariffs (and threats of tariffs) sound much like his language of war (and threats of war). Lew Rockwell points out the language of war is the same used by trade protectionists and this isn’t by accident. As Sun Tzu knows, no nation can benefit from prolonged warfare.

Which brings us to the Zionist state of Israel – and the undeniable fact that its weaknesses in faith, economy, and battle are becoming more and more apparent.

The Zionist government and its American lobbies are now seeking, Euro-style, to criminalize and ban American citizen, media, and journalistic criticism of the Israeli government, its soldiers and its protected criminal classes. Instead of debating or proving that such criticism in unwarranted, Zionists seek to label such speech as anti-Semitic and silence it – and they have a point. If a Jewish state can behave outrageously outside of religious, political and legal norms as it is doing in Gaza and the West Bank, in Syria, in Lebanon, and elsewhere, such un-countered criticism can lead to anti-Semitism. If a Jewish democracy can murder and starve unarmed and unhoused people in the name of “justice” and infinite revenge, such un-countered criticism can lead to anti-Semitism. In seeking to silence critics, the Zionist state reveals it has no counter to this criticism. This speaks directly to its own inauthentic leadership, corruption and cowardice, and Israelis themselves are critically aware of this.

In the business world, a loss leader is a portfolio product that is subsidized and sold below cost, in order to increase brand popularity, loyal customers, and more profit overall. After Trump deals with other planned spinoffs, efficiencies and cutbacks, Israel will remain the lone overseas loss leader for the United States – a loss leader that is failing to increase US global popularity, loyal allies, and profit. The Zionist state is an ever-expanding, apartheid, genocidal, land-stealing entity in a permanent and destructive war. The more we subsidize it, the more money, market share, and respect for the American brand we lose. As time reduces the transactional relationship between Trump the politician and his biggest pro-Israel donors, what can, and what will, Israel’s government do to avoid its performance review, and the chopping block?

Trump may be on a workable path in openly viewing the US “republic” as a US corporation. As he constructs his golden global legacy, he might wish to consider another bit of Sun Tzu wisdom. “The wheels of justice turn slowly, but grind exceedingly fine.”

