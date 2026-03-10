Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

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Peter Maguire's avatar
Peter Maguire
4d

After America’s wars in Southeast Asia ended in chaos and disgrace, the US offered Cambodian Prince Sirik Matak asylum in April 1975. Although the Khmer Rouge named him one of the “seven traitors” and sentenced him to death, he refused to leave Cambodia. Below is his final, April 12, 1975, letter to US Ambassador John Gunther Dean. The Khmer Rouge executed Sirik Matak a week later:

Dear Excellency and friend,

I thank you very sincerely for your letter and for your offer to transport me towards freedom. I cannot, alas, leave in such a cowardly fashion.

As for you and in particular for your great country, I never believed for a moment that you would have this sentiment of abandoning a people which has chosen liberty. You have refused us your protection and we can do nothing about it. You leave us and it is my wish that you and your country will find happiness under the sky.

But mark it well that, if I shall die here on the spot and in my country that I love, it is too bad because we are all born and must die one day. I have only committed the mistake of believing in you, the Americans.

Please accept, Excellency, my dear friend, my faithful and friendly sentiments. Prince Sirik Matak

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Bruce J Kellogg's avatar
Bruce J Kellogg
4d

There is something wrong with America and always has been. We have been in one war or another since our first one. It was the war with the Spanish that ignited our lust for world conquest, WWI gave us another taste, and WWII cemented our destiny as a destroyer of nations. I am reading of hundreds of casualties while our media reports less than 10. We deserve every bad thing to happen to us that can happen.

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