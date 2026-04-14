Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

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Sera's avatar
Sera
6d

I have reluctantly followed Trump’s shenanigans since his first Tower. He’s a remarkably consistent psychopath who has torn through the world with a unique combination of ignorance, entitlement, and ego. That’s not news.

He handles everything like he managed his Casinos. Once, to provide some cash, his father bought several million in chips and dropped them on a blackjack hand. That was illegal, and they got busted, but his methods are always to cheat and lie, and when the fun is over…file bankruptcy.

Only this time he’s taking all of us with him.

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Hat Bailey's avatar
Hat Bailey
6d

Magnificent summary. An ugly but accurate picture of our present predicament.

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