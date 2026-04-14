“In the meantime our great Military is Loading Up and Resting, looking forward, actually, to its next Conquest. AMERICA IS BACK!”

~ DJT, April 8, 2026.

The President’s account on TruthSocial is a noxious stew of misleading information, outright lies, and amoral imperialism. Last year’s “Donroe Doctrine” is a cheap snark of the 1800’s Monroe Doctrine, with no trace of the latter’s objective. This year, in addition to two new criminal wars of aggression and regime change, Trump’s contempt for real faith leads him to personally post images of himself as Christ, egged on by his deranged “spiritual” guide Paula White. When questioned about the now-deleted post, he lied saying it was a picture of himself as a doctor, making people better, something “he does a lot.” Like increasingly noticed US military capabilities, Trump’s lies are vapid and hollow.

The US president, without question, wants to take, tax, and control global resources. He doesn’t want to pay, because the free market of traders coming to mutually agreeable exchanges is for suckers. Instead, he threatens and applies military, economic and reputational harm to get what he wants. It’s a tactic that might work in a rising empire, but is laughable and ridiculous for an empire in rapid decline.

Americans don’t think much about empire, but Washington DC and New York bankers do. For the rest of us, Trump’s imperialism comes with vague generalities and an enormous price tag. Beyond trillions of dollars in new US federal debt, an exploding military budget and interest payments on past borrowing – much of which was for previously expended fake “defense” – we find Americans are are suffering unstoppable inflation, reduced quality of life, worsening health and the steady abolition of liberty as the state voraciously demands everything we have, in greater and greater portions.

No 21st century American president has respected the US Constitution – limits to executive power were designed by people long dead, and long irrelevant to our selected leaders. Trump, a man who literally does not read, is now fed, idiocracy-style, his daily intelligence and defense briefing via video collage of things blowing up and colorful charts showing how everything is working out great. We laughed at the “Idiocracy” catchphrase, but everyone in the White House confidently knows that “electrolytes are what plants crave.”

All three of Trump’s presidential campaigns featured the emotional and legitimate concerns of a huge swathe of Americans who basically asked, as the greatest nation in the world, why can’t we have nice things? Trump promised we were the best, and we would indeed have those nice things. He would bring the troops home and end the wars to ensure we put our country, our economy and our people first.

Why can’t we be more respected and healthier, with better roads and bridges, and more money in our pockets? Are we not a great people being held down and held back by illegitimate forces? These same questions – and government solutions – gave rise to German and Italian fascism in the wake of the first World War. Infusing nationalism into every aspect of society, granting more and power to the executive state, is a predictable reaction, one the US state has found attractive over the years, and one it finds increasingly necessary to preserve its status quo of criminality, debt, and militarism.

For Mussolini, the actual practice of fascism in Italy saw intense state involvement in all aspects of society and economy, which included autarkic and anti-trade mandates. The scientific Italian Fascist state regulated everything, including assigning caloric limits for people based on age, gender and employment status. A century later, those same fascistic urges are fueled and implemented by technology, data networks, and AI in the hands of the state. The government’s ability to create, manage and confirm any narrative it wishes is sophisticated and powerful; national and global surveillance is integrated by the state across time, space and borders. Naturally, fascist empires must deal directly with the rare dissenter, and state-directed murder of dissenters and destruction of dissent has become modern folklore, existing as both entertainment and warning.

Has fascism has come to America because of Trump, or has Trump arrived, clown car and all, to the White House because a fascist empire requires such a public leader? Is there such a thing as fascist imperialism? If we ignore the labels, why does our declining global superpower seek expansion of territory and “conquests” using military force and threats of annihilation? Why has Trump’s Pentagon bombed eight countries in as many months – none with a declaration of war, or even notice to Congress? If the federal government were to conduct such brutal takings of life, property and liberty here at home, we would rise up in Fifth Amendment rage and unity to oppose it. But when the executive branch uses our military for the same blatant takings abroad, destroying life, liberty and property around the world without due process of law, for US government use and without compensation, we remain silent, hoping the next conquest will benefit us.

A fascist empire, with a militaristic cabal, crony capitalists and government-cultivated industrial sectors, has little use for the 5th Amendment, nor for the rest of the Bill of Rights. Quaint was the word President Obama used when describing the Constitution; Trump might use the word “DUMB” in all caps.

Our “best” ally today is Israel, its vicious government elected by a frightened and jealous population. It too is a fascist empire. For well over 30 years, together we have openly created wars where none were needed; unwanted wars justified with outright lies and fabrications, over and over. Like our “best” ally, we claim our soldiers do no wrong, as they lie, cheat, steal, and murder on command. In both empires, military suicide rates are high. In both empires, politicians preserve their children from the battlefields, and fear their own armies.

The change that is coming for the United States may not be pleasant or brief, but it will be invigorating. The United States of Debt and War is no longer admired, and more importantly, it is no longer feared. While Americans still can’t get transparency from Washington on its many crimes and cover-ups, the rest of the world sees clearly that Washington as fallen, its economic power an illusion, and its post-World War II military dominance shredded by hubris and lies.

The good news is we have been rejecting empire for several decades now, ineffectively through elections but subtly and powerfully though our spiritual evolution. We as a people have quietly withdrawn our support for our government, are disgusted by the political parties that cling desperately to that power structure, and we universally despise and condemn the “Epstein Class.”

Maybe the time is exactly right for a mad Jesus-impersonator President looking for one more military “conquest” to help us all get back to fundamentals.